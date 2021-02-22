Automated Sortation System Market Top-Companies Offerings, Trends, Segmented Analysis and Forecast by 2027

“

Comprehensive Research on Global Automated Sortation System Market 2021 with Industry Growth Analysis, Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2027.

Global Automated Sortation System Market Research Report 2021-2027 :

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Bastian Solutions, Inc., Beumer Group Gmbh, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dematic (KION Group AG), Honeywell Intelligrated, Interroll Group, Knapp AG, Murata Machinery Ltd., Siemens AG, TGW Logistics Group Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

(Note: Let us know specific companies other than above which you want us to cover and get the custom report.)

Request The Sample

The global Automated Sortation System market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Automated Sortation System market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Bastian Solutions Inc., Beumer Group Gmbh, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dematic (Kion Group Ag), Honeywell Intelligrated and more – all the leading players operating in the global Automated Sortation System market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Automated Sortation System market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Automated Sortation System market.

Global Automated Sortation System Market is valued approximately at USD 4.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The automated sortation system is designed to sort numerous consumer products, including packaged food & beverages, mail & parcels, textiles, medicines, and others, thereby reducing the time of operation. Further, these systems are faster which help companies to achieve a new delivery standard over shorter lead time. It also helps to place material and equipment with more accuracy with fewer items getting misplaced. In a high-volume delivery setting, there is a necessity of high-speed packaging systems formed by the sortation equipment which often promote the adoption for automated sortation system. They are more consistent due to the automation, constant high-speed, and time consistency, thereby contributing to high market growth worldwide. Furthermore, the rise in adoption and spending on Internet of Things (IoT) technology, surging demand for improving order accuracy and stock keeping unit (SKU) proliferation, and growing adoption across e-commerce and logistics companies are the few factors responsible for the impressive CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the Worldwide Semi-annual Internet of Things Spending Guide from International Data Corporation (IDC), the European spending on the Internet of Things (IoT) to grow by 19.8% year-on-year to reach USD 171 billion in 2019. Also, as per source, the overall spending on IoT solutions in Europe will maintain a double-digit annual growth rate throughout the period of 2017-2022 and is expected to surpass USD 241 billion in 2022. Similarly, in 2018, Brazil is further positioned to spend USD 4 million for implementing IoT in the country.

This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for automated sortation system, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the high installation and maintenance cost of these systems coupled with dearth of skilled workforce are the few factors inhibiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global automated sortation system market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the escalating demand in transportation and logistics sector, along with the wide presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the increasing spending on IoT technology along with rise in trend of online shopping across developing nations, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the automated sortation system market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Beumer Group Gmbh

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Dematic (KION Group AG)

Honeywell Intelligrated

Interroll Group

Knapp AG

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Siemens AG

TGW Logistics Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Linear Sortation

Loop Sortation

By Application:

Retail & E-Commerce

Food & Beverages

Transportation & Logistics

Pharmaceutical

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Automated Sortation System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Market Research Port provides research reports that are competitively priced for you. So, Get in touch with us today for the latest report on the Automated Sortation System market.

Get The Customization

FAQs in the Report:

● What are the growth opportunities in the Automated Sortation System market?

● Which are the leading segments in the market currently?

● Which regional market will have a larger influence in the future market?

● What are the current trends in the market?

● Which direction is the consumer behavior heading towards?

● Who are the top key players in the global market?

● What are the various challenges that may arise in the near future?

● Will this government policy maximize or minimize risks?

● What are the key marketing strategies to preserve growth in the global market?

● How to navigate through the post-covid market?

About Us:

Market Research Port is one of the best report resellers in the market bringing to you accurate and trustworthy market research reports by reputed publishers. Our trusted publishers have compiled their reports and findings after painstaking research and studies, set up against varied business parameters. Each report is detailed and then vetted for accuracy by industry experts. In each report, you will find deep analysis, risk analysis, market forecasts, emerging trends, different market segments, technological advancement and its impact, and a multitude of economic factors, giving you the most comprehensive market research report. You get many advantages with such comprehensive reports.

Contact Us:

Market Research Port,

Brighton Street, Providence,

Rhode Island – 02929, United States

Contact No: +1 401 433 7610

Email: sales@marketresearchport.com

Website: https://marketresearchport.com/“