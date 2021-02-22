Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Emerging AI-Technology, Future Trends and Growing Global Industry Value to 2026

Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Research Analysis by top organizations are operating in a dynamic set-up, wherein they are required to incorporate unprecedented advances to reap benefits from the latest and upcoming information technologies and industry trends. To Boost Growth during the epidemic era, this report analyses in detail for the potential risks and opportunities which can be focused on.

Secondary research included the research of the annual and financial reports of the top manufacturers; Qualys, Rapid7, DXC Technology, AttackIQ, Cymulate, XM Cyber, Skybox Security, SafeBreach, Firemon, Verdoin (FireEye), NopSec, Threatcare, Mazebolt, Scythe, Cronus-Cyber Technologies

In 2019, Cymulate received a Series B funding of $15M led by Vertex Growth Fund. The company plans to expand their presence throughout the world. In addition, the company is also has plans to increase their offerings end-to-end security testing platform.

Continuous innovation in Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market

Innovation plays an important role in driving market growth. In order to maintain stability in a highly competitive market, suppliers should develop new ideas and technologies and keep pace with advanced technologies. The improvement of product technology will improve the product performance of Automated Breach and Attack Simulation and reduce costs. Most manufacturers are constantly launching new products to gain greater market share. According to The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) survey across eight countries, 82% of employers report a shortage of cybersecurity skills, and 71% to believe this gap causes direct and measurable damages to their organizations. According to (ISC) 2, global IT security skills shortages have surpassed four million.

Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Segmentation:

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Platforms/Tools

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprise

Data Centers

Service Providers

Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Growth development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields. From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analysed in detail.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market these regions, from 2019 to 2023 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) and ROW.

