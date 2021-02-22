Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Evolvement, Strategic Points, Size, Trends and Forecast by 2027

“

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Aidoc Medical., AliveCor, GE Healthcare, Imagen Technologies, Inc., Vuno Inc., IDx Technologies Inc., Neural Analytics, Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Riverain Technologies, Zebra Medical Vision Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

The global Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Aidoc Medical., Alivecor, Ge Healthcare, Imagen Technologies Inc., Vuno Inc. and more – all the leading players operating in the global Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics market.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market is valued approximately at USD 288 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 32.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in medical diagnostics devices and systems has changed the way of treating and diagnosing patients in healthcare industry. Artificial intelligence is predominantly utilized in healthcare facilities to scrutinize the correlation between treatment procedures and patient outcomes. Following the successful deployment and result, AI technology could potentially be utilized in a wide range of medical practices, including medical imaging, drug development, personalized medicines, and patient monitoring care. Also, the implementation of AI technology and machine learning in diagnostics could lead to improve diagnosis accuracy and reduce cost by improving patient safety, which may strengthen the market growth across the globe. Moreover, the rise in investment or spending on healthcare AI, growing awareness on patient care and safety, and increasing collaboration among AI solution provider and healthcare facilities are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the study of the Center for Internet & Society (CIS) in 2017, the digital healthcare companies raised USD 5.5 billion for AI in the Indian healthcare industry. Also, it is anticipated that AI could possibly add approximately USD 952 billion to the Indian economy by the year 2035 and also spending in AI in the Indian healthcare industry seems to be expanding over the forecast period. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the adoption for artificial intelligence in diagnostics, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the high cost for implementation of AI technologies coupled with rise in security concerns are the few major factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising adoption of healthcare IT solutions in medical diagnosis, along with the presence of significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rising government initiatives for implementing healthcare AI solution coupled with improving healthcare infrastructure across developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Aidoc Medical.

AliveCor

GE Healthcare

Imagen Technologies, Inc.

Vuno Inc.

IDx Technologies Inc.

Neural Analytics, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Riverain Technologies

Zebra Medical Vision

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Hardware

Services

By Diagnosis Type:

Cardiology

Oncology

Pathology

Radiology

Chest and Lung

Neurology

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

