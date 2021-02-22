Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market Technology Innovations and Growth 2021-2026: Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Amazon Web Services, Inc., IBM Corporation

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report titled Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market has recently added by MarketIntelligenceData to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service market was valued at USD 2.38 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 22.08 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 45% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Companies operating in the Global Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service market profiled in the report:– Microsoft Corporation(NASDAQ: MSFT), Google LLC(NASDAQ: GOOGL), Amazon Web Services, Inc., IBM Corporation, salesforce.com, inc., SAS Institute Inc., Oracle Corporation, H2O.ai, Baidu Inc, SAP SE

Scope of the Report

Artificial Intelligence as a Service is a third party offering of artificial intelligence (AI) outsourcing. AI as a service allows enterprises to experiment with AI for various actions without large initial investment extremely low risk. Experimentation empowers the sampling of multiple public cloud platforms to test different machine learning algorithms. Different AI provider platforms offer a number of styles of machine learning and AI that can be integrated with an organization’s AI needs since organizations need to evaluate features and pricing to see what works for them and what doesn’t.

Key Market Trends

BFSI is Expected to Occupy the Highest Share

– In recent years, AI technology has been increasingly adopted in the BFSI industry, primarily to enhance operational efficiency and enable rich consumer experience. AI is at the forefront of all innovations and will continue to remain so in 2019-2020.

– In the BFSI industry, AI is mainly used as chatbots, algorithmic trading, fraud detection, and customer recommendation. Banks, such as RBS, are implementing chatbots, which is likely to compel other financial institutions to invest in similar technology. As a result, it is expected to create demand for AI-based solutions, which, in turn, is expected to boost the investment by the industry players, thereby, fostering the market growth, over the next six years.

– Artificial intelligence in finance can act as a powerful ally when it comes to analysing real-time activities in any environment. The accurate predictions and forecasts that it provides are based on multiple variables, vital to business planning.

Global Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Public

Private

Hybrid

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Energy

Regional Analysis For Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Research Methodology :

Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

