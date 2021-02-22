Animal Feed Additive Market Size, 2021 Industry Growth, Regional Analysis & Outlook 2027

Animal Feed Additive Market is valued at USD 34.78 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 52.61 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.09% over the forecast period.

Increased population and growing economy of developing countries are the major factors driving the Global Animal Feed Additive Market.

Scope of the Report:

A feed additive is defined as extra nutrients or drugs for acceleration of the growth of livestock. These additives mainly comprise of vitamins, amino acids, fatty acids, minerals, pharmaceutical, fungal products, steroidal compounds etc. Some of the feed additives which are commonly used for livestock growth are growth promotion additives, antimicrobials, feed enzymes, antioxidants, acidifiers, probiotics and prebiotics. Feed additives are mainly used for improving the efficiency of livestock growth, preventing diseases and for improving feed utilization. The additives that are used in feed must be sanctioned for use and then used as per the instructions with respect to inclusion levels and duration of feeding.

Global animal feed additive market report is segmented on the basis of type, livestock and regional & country level. Based upon type, global animal feed additive market is classified as antibiotics, minerals, amino acids, vitamins and enzymes. Based upon livestock, global animal feed additive market is classified as cattle feeds, poultry, aquaculture, swine feeds and others.

The regions covered in this Global Animal Feed Additive Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of animal feed additive is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Animal Feed Additives Manufacturers

Global Animal Feed Additive Market report covers prominent players like,

Evonik

DuPont

DSM

Adisseo

BASF

ADM

Novusint

Cargill

Charoen Pokphand Group

Sumitomo Chemical

Kemin Industries

Biomin

Alltech

Addcon

Bio Agri Mix

Increased Demand for Nutritive Food Solutions and Growing Economy of Developing Countries are the Major Factors Driving the Global Animal Feed Additive Market.

The increasing awareness regarding healthier life style, growing demand of meat and non-vegetable food products, increasing population and increasing disposable income in emerging economies such as China and India are the main driving factors for the growing demand of animal feed additive products. High quality feed additives help consumers in having high protein food products such as milk, meat, eggs etc. As nutritional feed additives stimulate feed efficiency, animal health, higher performance and welfare of animals, it also ultimately boosts the quantity and quality of products. These advantages propel the livestock farmers to adopt in using feed additives, leading to the growth of feed additive market.

Global demand for poultry meat and eggs is also increasing considerably. Pork has the highest share about 40.4% of global meat consumption followed by poultry, beef and mutton. As demand of seafood and fish is increasing globally, the farmers using more feed additives to increase production which is also supplementing the market growth. In 2018, fish production reached to 171 million tonnes, of which 88% was consumed by human beings. However, government restriction on certain feed additives along with presence of natural feed additives is restraining the feed additive market. Moreover, future oriented real time automated system and technological scientific advancement seems to generate new opportunities during forecast period.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Global Animal feed additive Market within the Forecast Period.

As the population in Asian and African regions is growing at high rate, the demand of meat and other animal based food product is rising rapidly due to rapid improvement in economy, urbanization and health awareness. This in turn propels the animal feed additive market to grow with steady pace in these regions. China is dominating the food additive market in Asia-pacific region as its major cities further drive economic growth and are major markets of consumer spending. Other than China, countries such as India, Japan, and Vietnam are also performing well in terms of livestock farming and expected to supplement the market growth in this region.

North America feed additive production will remain relatively flat and will continue to lead feed production in beef and equine, as a result the feed additive market in this region is expected to show a slow growth within the forecast period. According to Alltech global feed survey, European region have produced 31.9 million tons feed in 2018 with 8% increase from last year. The high production of feed products is also propelling the feed additive market due to its uses in feed production which results in growth of European feed additive market.

Animal Feed Additive Market Segmentation:–

By Type:- Antibiotics, Minerals, Amino acids, Vitamins, Enzymes

By Livestock:- Cattle Feeds, Swine Feeds, Poultry, Aquaculture, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

