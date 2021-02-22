Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Silicon Tetrachloride Market

Global Silicon Tetrachloride Market: Overview

The demand for silicon tetrachloride has risen due to the multiple purposes it serves in multiple industries. The rising use of fumed silica and trichlorosilane are the two important elements for the increased demand of chemical intermediates as it comprises the basic raw materials for the making of these two items. Players in the global silicon tetrachloride market are exploring options to widen the application base of silicon tetrachloride to enhance its potential in the market.

Silicon tetrachloride refers to a colorless inorganic compound that comes with low boiling point and is volatile in nature. The chemical finds abundant use in the production of silica and high purity silicon, which are extensively utilized for various commercial applications. Photo voltaic cells and semiconductors make use of high purity silicon abundantly. Scope of use in such a wide variety of applications is anticipated to foster growth of the global silicon tetrachloride market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2020 to 2030.

Grade, application, and region are the three important parameters based on which the global silicon tetrachloride market has been classified.

Global Silicon Tetrachloride Market: Notable Developments

One of the relevant and important developments of the market that gives a quick view of the dynamics pertaining to global silicon tetrachloride market is mentioned as below:

In August 2020, Leading German manufacturer of specialty chemicals, Evonik Industries AG, acquired Porocel Group with the objective of accelerating its growth in the chemical industry. With the acquisition, Evonik Industries is expecting to expand its product portfolio and channelize its focus on high-margin specialty chemicals.

Some of the prominent organizations in the global silicon tetrachloride market comprise the below-mentioned:

GRINM Electro-Optic Materials Co., Ltd

Evonik Industries AG

Dow Silicones Corporation

GCL-Poly

China Silicon Corporation

Tianjin Maotong Fine Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.

Global Silicon Tetrachloride Market: Key Trends

The global silicon tetrachloride market is characterized by the presence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

Unprecedented Rise in the Demand for Optic Fiber is Expected to Shoot Up Demand

Silicon tetrachloride, in the presence of moisture, is corrosive toward metals and pure form of silicon tetrachloride is not flammable. It is utilized in the synthesis of several silicon-based chemicals and also finds utilization in chemical analysis. Another important use of the chemical lies in the making of semiconductors and optical fibers. Across the globe, the demand for semiconductors has shown phenomenal growth, thanks to its plentiful use in the making of electronic products. Rapid growth in the production of GPS, communications, and electronics devices worldwide is likely to play an important role in fostering growth of the global silicon tetrachloride market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2020 to 2030.

In the making of optic cable perform, high purity silicon tetrachloride is a very important raw material. In the last few years, the demand for LTE, 4G, 5G connectivity has seen a spiraling rise in demand, which generates demand for fiber optic. As such, phenomenal rise in the demand for optic fiber is expected to fuel growth of the global silicon tetrachloride market in the years to come. Apart from the telecommunications industry, fiber optic is also used in other industries like aerospace, military, and oil and gas.

Global Silicon Tetrachloride Market: Geographical Analysis

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global silicon tetrachloride market throughout the tenure of assessment, from 2020to 2030. Driven by its high demand from India and China, Asia Pacific is estimated to remain at the forefront of the regional market growth. Such growth of the region is ascribed to the increasing use of polysilicon as couple agents and trichlorosilane in silicone.

