Accounts Receivable Automation Market Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 12.66% by 2026

The Market Research on the “Accounts Receivable Automation Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Accounts Receivable Automation market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Accounts Receivable Automation investments from 2021 till 2026.

The global accounts receivable automation market was valued at USD 1891.60 million in 2020 and is projected to be worth USD 3,861.21 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.66% during the period of 2021 – 2026.

The prominent players in the Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market :

SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Kofax Inc., Vanguard Systems, Inc., Netsend (Corcentric LLC), HighRadius Corporation, and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– June 2020 – Kofax Inc. launched its new Trade Finance Solution, low-code, configurable framework built on the Kofax Intelligent Automation platform. It accelerates end-to-end automation of trade finance workflows. The solution automates the processing of paper and electronic trade transaction documents enabling banks and other financial institutions to improve efficiency, enhance compliance and reduce processing times.?

– May 2020 – Deutsche Brse AG and SAP SE entered a strategic partnership to advance digitalization and standardize the IT systems of the stock market operator and market structure provider. The common goal is to develop a framework for the secure use of cloud-based SAP services that satisfies the high regulatory requirements of the financial sector.

Key Market Trends: –

BFSI Industry Expected to Exhibit Significant Adoption

– Automation in the banking industry helps the financial institutions in simplifying their operations, minimizing the operation costs, and optimizing their credit collection process, by automating the repetitive and time-taking backend tasks. It also helps the industry to evolve and eliminate redundant processes, and improve the credibility of the financial institutions. It further helps the institutions to deploy its valuable resources to various other important value-added projects and tasks where the involvement of humans is inevitable.

– Process Automation is widely adopted in the BFSI sector as it automated transactional tasks at scale, such as processing invoices, data entry, reporting, cash collection, credit collection, payment to vendors, and many more.? Recently, HSBC deployed Treasury APIs, which enables the treasurers to initiate, track and complete transactions efficiently and by enhancing visibility. The integration creates transparency in corporate payments and allows the finance managers make informed and dynamic cash and credit management decision.?

– In March 2020, the technology solutions and payment processing company, Jack Henry & Associates integrated its BusinessManager with the SilverLake System, with the aim to streamline accounts receivable financing. The SilverLake System is a banking platform that provides automation designed for commercial banks of all sizes. The integration is expected to enable the financial institutions to provide funding to their business customers with more speed, accuracy and efficiency.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth

– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness robust growth owing to the growing need for automating day-to-day operational processes. Due to the increasing demand for precise accounting procedure management and timely processing of payment processes from customers, accounts receivable automation is adopted by enterprises in the region to boost payment collection.

– The accounts receivable automation market in the region has gained traction, due to the increasing demand for automated and secured payable processes. The use of automated accounts receivable solution allows organizations to successfully drive the transformation of their accounts receivable departments to overcome the challenges of manual and paper-based processes.

– The adoption of AI-driven solution is expected to create scope for the market in the region. For instance, In March 2020, Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific announced its expanded partnership with business process and document automation vendor Esker to launch the Esker Accounts Receivable solution in the region. The AI-driven solution enables different teams to collaborate more effectively and is compliant with standards in over 60 countries.

Major Highlights of TOC

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Research Methodology

Chapter 3: Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

Chapter 6: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7: Investment Analysis

Chapter 8: Market Opportunities And Future Trends

