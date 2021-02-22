A Quantitative SWOT analysis on Augmented Reality in Retail Market 2027: Key Players Profiled Microsoft Corporation, Facebook Inc., Zugara, Inc., Wikitude GmbH, & more

Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market is valued approximately at USD 10.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 46.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The Augmented Reality in Retail Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2020-2027. This Augmented Reality in Retail Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market: Google LLC, Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Facebook Inc., Zugara, Inc., Wikitude GmbH, Blippar, Zappar, Augment, Viewar.

Key Market Segmentation of Augmented Reality in Retail:

SEGMENT ANALYSIS DETAILS Applications 1. Try-On Solutions 2. Planning & Designing 3. Advertising & Marketing 4. Information Systems By Retail Type 1) Furniture 2) Clothing and Accessories 3) Footwear 4) Cosmetic 5) others By Technology 1. Marker Based AR 2. Marker less AR By Component 1) Hardware 2) Software & Services 3) by Device 4) Head-Mounted Displays 5) Smart AR Mirrors 6) Handheld Devices Regions 1) North America (United States, Canada) 2) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium) 3) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam) 4) Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria) 5) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru)

Study objectives of Augmented Reality In Retail Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global Augmented Reality For Retail market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting Augmented Reality In Retail market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end-user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology trends, and market trends that influence the global Augmented Reality In Retail market

Years considered for this report:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises Venture capitalists Value-Added Resellers (VARs) Third-party knowledge providers Investment bankers Investors

To summarize, the global Augmented Reality in Retail market report studies the contemporary market to forecast the growth prospects, challenges, opportunities, risks, threats, and the trends observed in the market that can either propel or curtail the growth rate of the industry. The market factors impacting the global sector also include provincial trade policies, international trade disputes, entry barriers, and other regulatory restrictions.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market: Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market, by Technology

Chapter 6. Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market, by Component

Chapter 7. Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market, by Device

Chapter 8. Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market, by Retail Type

Chapter 9. Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market, by Application

Chapter 10. Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 11. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 12. Research Process

