Fleet Management System Market | Size, Share and Industry Analysis, 2021-2023

Fleet Management System Market is valued at USD 10.28 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 38.81 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 21.34% over the forecast period.

Increasing demand specifically from the transportation companies to avoid the complexities with the improving efficiency, productivity in business and reducing the overall cost is likely to foster the fleet management system market growth.

Get Sample Copy of The Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/562

Fleet Management System Companies

Top industry players in the Fleet Management System Market are,

IBM Corporation

Navico

TomTom N.V.

AT&T Inc.

Fleetmatics Group PLC

MiTAC International Corporation

Telogis

I.D. Systems

Verizon,

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Freeway Fleet Systems

Fleet management is a combination of advanced technologies and procedures which enable an organization and fleet managers to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and provide compliance with government regulations. It is a kind of administrative methodology that allows companies to organize and coordinate work vehicles. Fleet management system facilitates company’s overall management and dispatchers to track all vehicles from particular location. A fleet management system collectively involves bot software and hardware that usually includes three elements such as FMS device, vehicle software and management interface software. Fleet management system can perform different functions including dispatch management, tracking and diagnostics, fuel management and vehicle maintenance where user can set the customizable alert as well as it can conduct route planning and communication with drivers. For example; fleet management system has a job-scheduler that helps to schedule and assign different works to vehicles and their drivers.

Fleet management system market report is segmented on the basis of deployment, type, end-use industry and regional & country level. Based upon deployment, fleet management system market is segmented into cloud, on-premise and hybrid. On the basis of type, the market is classified into vehicle management, driver management and operations management. Furthermore, Based upon end-use industry, market is segmented into transportation & logistics, automotive, retail, government and shipping.

The regions covered in this Fleet Management System market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, Fleet Management System market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Get Methodology of Report @https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/562

Some major key players for Fleet Management System market are IBM Corporation, Navico, TomTom N.V., AT&T Inc., Fleetmatics Group PLC, MiTAC International Corporation, Telogis, I.D. Systems, Verizon, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Freeway Fleet Systems and others.

Increasing Need for Improvement of Operational Efficiency with Reduced Cost and Profitability in the Business Sector are Expected to Witness a High Growth of Fleet Management System market.

Fleet management market is primarily driven by the many organizations and businesses which are heavily rely on the logistics and transportation that allows improved efficiency, human resources costs and extends the life span of fleet vehicles. Most of the transport companies considered that Fleet management system (FMS) is a strategic solution that brings operational competitive advantages such as reduced cost and improved customer service. Similarly, it supports all the required compliance of government regulations associated with the fuel efficiency by determining an estimation of the fuel norm. Moreover, fleet managers are increasingly facing the several issues such as constant legislation changes, car market uncertainty and rise costs of fuel. In order to deal with these issues, fleet management system plays an important part in handling the fleet management activities. In fact, insurance companies have stated that with the use of telematics, there is a 45% reduction in accidents and a50% reduction in accident payout costs. However, fleet managers might have to spend long time in monitoring the units to derive the accurate analysis can turn to include barriers in the growth of this market. Implementation of advanced GPS will lead to improve the applications of future fleet management systems for navigation, driving and law enforcement.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Fleet Management System Market.

North America holds the largest share of the global fleet management market and is expected to continue the same during the forecast period. North American tech companies are increasingly shifted towards fleet management solutions to expand their current telematics and mobility offerings. Thereby, fleet management industry in this region will continually evolve to become more data driven in the coming years. Growth of fleet management market in the North American vehicles has gained traction and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.4% by the end of 2020. Additionally, mobility management is growing trend in North America, whereas people are increasingly using ride sharing programs. The fleet management systems market in Asia pacific is growing at a significant rate due to the increased use of telematics with the rising concerns of operational efficiency in the commercial vehicles.

Key Benefits for Market Report–

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Fleet Management System Market Segmentation:–

By Deployment:- Cloud, On-Premise, Hybrid

By Type:- Vehicle Management., Driver Management, Operations Management

By End-Use Industry:- Transportation & Logistics, Automotive, Retail, Government, Shipping

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Get Full Report :@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/technology-and-media/fleet-management-system-market