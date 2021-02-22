25.3% Growth Rate for EV Battery Market | New Technology and Advancements to watch out for 2025

Global EV Battery Market 2020-2025, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The global EV battery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.3% from USD 27.3 billion in 2021 to USD 67.2 billion by 2025.

EV battery manufacturers have achieved innovative solutions in battery composition as well as battery design. An important focus on R&D in EV batteries is also on the reduction of volume that the battery occupies. For example, Samsung SDI modified the anode-cathode battery separator significantly to reduce the battery size.

Medium trucks are generally used for distribution and refuse services, while heavy trucks are preferred for long haul transportation. The use of electricity as a fuel in medium & heavy trucks have encouraged several OEMs to launch electric trucks in 2021, which will eventually boost the EV battery market. For example, Navistar, which has launched its new business unit called NEXT eMobility Solutions, has plans to introduce international medium-duty electric trucks in 2021.

An electrolyte is an electrically conducted solution present in lithium-ion batteries. It acts as a medium inside the battery that allows ions to move freely between positive and negative electrodes. The electrolyte helps attain safety and high performance in lithium-ion batteries. There are many different types of compositions possible and available, yet not all of them are compatible with other battery components.

#Key Players- CATL (China), Panasonic (Japan), LG Chem (South Korea), BYD (China), and Samsung SDI (South Korea).

