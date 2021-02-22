2020 UPDATE: CONVEYOR SYSTEM MARKET GROWTH IS DRIVEN BY BOOM IN E-COMMERCE INDUSTRY

A conveyor system is mechanical equipment or assemblies that carry material from one location to another with less effort. There are various types of conveyor systems, such as overhead, floor, roller, and belt, upon which the materials move. These systems come in different varieties to suit the different materials or products required to be transported. While deploying conveyor systems in any industry, several key factors, such as abrasiveness, corrosiveness, flowability, size, and moisture content should be taken into consideration to fulfill the industry needs.

The system is usually complex in their design and construction due to their huge scales and integration into different factory processes. However, the modular nature of this system makes it readily attainable. The increasing demand for automation in verticals is one of the significant drivers for the growth of the conveyor systems market. The rising adoption of assembly line systems and mass production, coupled with increase in vehicle manufacturing, contributes to market growth.

Daifuku Co., Ltd.; Honeywell Intelligrated; SSI Schafer; and TGW Logistics Group are some of the key market players operating in the global conveyor system software market. The listing of key players is derived by considering multiple factors such as overall revenue, current conveyor system product portfolio, geographical reach, new product launches, market initiatives, investment in technology upgradation, partnerships, and other market related activities. Further in 2020, The EDEKA Group along with SSI Schafer expands and automates its regional warehouse based in Giebelstadt, Germany.

Moreover, SSI Schafer installs a roll container conveying system and a pallet conveying system. In 2020, La Costeña worked together with SSI Schafer to develop a significant logistics solution that aims to increase storage capacity, pick efficiency, and dispatch productions. To meet the demands, SSI SCHAEFER creates a six-channel storage system with 28,332 pallet storage locations. That storage system is made up of two modules, which are connected by a pallet conveying system. Further, in 2019, Swisslog would expand a logistics center for Rapunzel Naturkost GmbH, this expansion would feature Swisslog’s automated pallet technology in the form of five Vectura pallet stacker cranes and conveyor for the high-bay warehouse.

