Flight in United States crashes into turbine, drops debris and lands safely in Denver – 20/02/2021 – Worldwide

A flight in the United States crushed the turbine on the right wing and dropped debris, but made a safe emergency landing shortly after takeoff this Saturday (20) at the Denver airport in Colo. .

United flight 328 was to Honolulu, Hawaii. None of the 231 passengers and 10 crew members were injured.

Broomfield, Colo., Police posted photos of the Boeing 777-200 plane wreckage on social media. No injuries on the ground were reported. U.S. aviation officials said they would investigate the incident.

“If you find any debris, PLEASE do not touch or move it. @NTSB [Direção Nacional de Segurança nos Transportes, na sigla em inglês] he wants the whole wreckage to remain in place for investigation, ”Broomfield Police said on a social network.

Images posted on social media allegedly taken by passengers on the flight show an airplane turbine on fire (see below). It was not possible to independently confirm whether the images refer to the United flight.

