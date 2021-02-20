Water Based Packaging Adhesives Market Enhancement, Growth, Demand and Developments by 2027

Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size, Status And Forecast 2021-2027

Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size research report with COVID-19 impact is considered to be an accurate and deep assessment of the present industrial conditions along with the overall Water Based Packaging Adhesives market size estimated from 2021 to 2027. The report contains crucial insights on the market which will support the clients to make the right business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for the Water Based Packaging Adhesives market to figure out and study market needs, and competition. The report talks about the demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players.

The global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Market was valued at USD 15.08 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 23.35 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6%. water-based adhesive market is expected to witness for significant growth during the forecast period owing to its useful application in several end-use industries. Additionally, A rise in environmental and safety issues has further enhanced the growth of the market as the water-based adhesive is low in VOC.

The research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.

Top Companies in the Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Market

3M, Henkel, Dow Packaging, Abrabond, HB Fuller, Evans Adhesive Corporation, Bostik, Paramelt B.V., Jowat AG, Avery Dennison, Ashland, Dymax, SIKA, Wacker Chemie AG, Astra Chemtech Private Limited

Further key findings from the report suggest

Water-based adhesives market is growing at a CAGR of 6.3 %in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 5.4 % and 5.1 % CAGR, respectively. High water-based adhesives demand across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions.

As of 2018, PAE segment is the dominating of water-based adhesives market, which holds 27.5% of the global market. The rising demand and new technologies have boosted the market of the water-based adhesives.

VAE segment of the water-based adhesives market is expected to be the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 6.9%.

Based on application, Tapes and tables segment of the water-based adhesives market was valued at USD 2.63 billion and is expected reach USD 4.44 billion by 2026 and also exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.7% in the forecasts period.

Increasing per capita consumption, significant growth in industrialization in the emerging region is estimated to boost the building and construction segment of the water-based adhesives market. The sector is expected to hold more than one-third of market value share in the global market and is expected to dominate the same during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for approximately one-third of market value share in the global water-based adhesive market during the forecast period followed by North America and Europe.

This report segments the global Water Based Packaging Adhesives market on the basis of Types are:

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Silicone

Other

On the basis of Application, the Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives market is segmented into:

Case & Carton

Corrugated Packaging

Specialty Packaging

Folding Cartons

Labeling

Others

Regional Analysis For Water Based Packaging Adhesives Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Water Based Packaging Adhesives market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Influence of the Water Based Packaging Adhesives market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Water Based Packaging Adhesives market.

-Water Based Packaging Adhesives market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Water Based Packaging Adhesives market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Water Based Packaging Adhesives market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Water Based Packaging Adhesives market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Water Based Packaging Adhesives market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: The Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

