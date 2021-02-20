Streaming Media Devices Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Streaming Media Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The global streaming media devices market reached a value of US$ 128 Billion in 2019. Streaming media devices are used by consumers to stream video content on television screens. These devices, along with a good, stable internet connection, aid in browsing the content available not only on free video-sharing websites such as YouTube but also on subscription or pay-per-view services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu. Their sales are constantly boosting across the globe, as they offer a diverse catalog of quality video content, including TV shows and movies, with an incredible viewing experience on big-screened TVs. Various attributes, such as the ability to pause, rewind and forward in these devices, unlike traditional cable TVs, offer convenience to the users. Apart from this, they can also be used to access photo apps and social media sites on bigger screens.

Global Streaming Media Devices Trends:

The rising internet penetration on the global level, particularly in developing countries, along with increasing digitization in various verticals, is primarily driving the growth of the market. Improved wireless connectivity and the ever-increasing library of videos offered by these services have led users to opt for online streaming services. In line with this, the inconvenience associated with traditional cable TV, including high costs, unnecessary channel subscriptions and aggressive promotional advertisements, has impelled the masses to shift toward over-the-top (OTT) streaming services with minimal ads and tailored content. Apart from this, the enhanced focus on research and development (R&D) and technological advancements in the market have led manufacturers to develop variants with improved features. For instance, Amazon has launched a Fire TV Stick having an improved Alexa-enabled remote, along with the update of screen mirroring to its devices.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined, with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of them include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Sony Corporation, Roku, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., AsusTek Computer Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Apple, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Amazon.com, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., HiMedia Technology Limited, ARRIS International Limited and D-Link Corporation.

Market Breakup by Device Type:

1. Game Consoles

2. Media Streamers

3. Smart TVs

Market Breakup by Application:

1. E-Learning

2. Web-Browsing

3. Gaming

4. Real-Time Entertainment

5. Social Networking

Market Breakup by End-Use:

1. Commercial

2. Residential

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

