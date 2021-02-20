Sapphire Glass Market Growth, Key Players and Opportunity 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Sapphire Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global sapphire glass market reached a value of US$ 808 Million in 2020. Sapphire glass is a form of crystal that is synthetically produced by applying excessive heat and pressure to aluminum oxide. It is a synthetic form of the naturally available sapphire gemstone and is manufactured in cylindrical sticks called boules. It is one of the hardest substances and is highly resistant to heat, chemical and scratches. Owing to these benefits, it finds extensive applicability in the production of smartphone displays, watches, ballistic materials and various medical, optical, electrical and mechanical equipment.

Market Trends:

The global market is driven by the widespread product adoption by the defense and aerospace sectors across the globe. Sapphire glass is used to manufacture infrared windows, bulletproof armor and vision systems. Furthermore, it is also extensively utilized in the healthcare industry, wherein it is used in endoscope lenses, insulators, surgical blades and laser hair removal devices. Furthermore, the continuous growth of the electronics industry, which uses sapphire glass for the production of LED-based equipment, is also acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors driving the market include the increased manufacturing of high-end consumer devices such as smartphones, along with rapid urbanization and industrialization across the globe.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global sapphire glass market. Some of the major players in the market are KYOCERA Corporation, Rayotek Scientific Inc., Rubicon Technology Inc., Saint-Gobain, Crystran Ltd., Crystalwise Technology Inc., Monocrystal, SCHOTT North America Inc., Swiss Jewel Company, GT Advanced Technologies, Precision Sapphire Technologies,Ltd, STC, Namiki Precision Jewel Co., Ltd., DK AZTEC Co., Ltd., Tera Xtal Technology Corporation, etc.

Breakup by Product Type:

1. High Grade Transparency Sapphire Glass

2. General Transparency Sapphire Glass

Breakup by Application:

1. Smartphones

2. Watches

3. Optical and Mechanical Instruments

4. Safety Establishments

5. Medical Devices

6. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

