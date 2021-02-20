Rolling Stock Market Trends, Share, Size and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Rolling Stock Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global rolling stock market reached a value of US$ 37.2 Billion in 2020. Rolling stock refers to powered and unpowered vehicles that run on railway tracks and are widely used as a cost-effective mode of transportation. It can also be utilized to transport heavy goods, agricultural products, construction materials and bulky machinery over long distances. Rolling stock includes coaches, locomotives, carriages, passenger cars and freight wagons and is widely associated with enhanced comfort, improved reliability and faster commute. Consequently, they are widely used for transporting industrial chemicals, petrol and diesel, among other goods across numerous industry verticals.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rolling-stock-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Rolling Stock Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing requirement for convenient means of transportation. A significant increase in the global population, especially that of working professionals, along with rising issues pertaining to road traffic, has resulted in the growing demand for public modes of transportation, such as trams, metro, rapid rail and local passenger trains. These vehicles not only improve the commuting experience of the users by avoiding on-road congestion but also offer protection against altering weather conditions. Additionally, high-speed trains save the traveling time of the commuters while providing them a comfortable experience cost-effectively. Moreover, numerous manufacturers are utilizing lightweight components for the production of rolling stocks to improve their speed and fuel efficiency. They are also equipping the vehicles with regenerative braking, which uses traction motors as brakes for generating electricity. The produced electricity is further used to power other trains, which improves the overall efficiency of the transport system while minimizing their wear and tear. Furthermore, numerous government initiatives to promote the use of public transport and replace the aging rolling stock with new vehicles are providing a thrust to the market growth. Some of the other factors influencing the market growth include the integration of these transports with the internet of things (IoT), and innovations in big data and analytics, which facilitate streamlining operations.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rolling-stock-market

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product Type:

1. Diesel Locomotive

2. Electric Locomotive

3. Others

On the basis of the product type, the market has been categorized into diesel, electric and other locomotives. At present, diesel locomotives represent the most preferred segment.

Market Breakup by Locomotive Technology:

1. Conventional Locomotive

2. Turbocharge Locomotive

3. Maglev

Based on the locomotive technology, turbocharge locomotives exhibit a clear dominance in the market. Other major segments include conventional locomotives and maglev.

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Passenger Coach

2. Freight Wagon

On the basis of the application, passenger coaches account for the majority of the total market share, followed by freight wagons.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Europe

2. North America

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been classified into Middle East and Africa; North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Europe (the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); and Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others).

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Note- If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-25) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group