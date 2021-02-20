Rigid-Flex PCB Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2027

Global Rigid-Flex PCB Market Size, Status And Forecast 2021-2027

Global Rigid-Flex PCB Market Size research report with COVID-19 impact is considered to be an accurate and deep assessment of the present industrial conditions along with the overall Rigid-Flex PCB market size estimated from 2021 to 2027. The report contains crucial insights on the market which will support the clients to make the right business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for the Rigid-Flex PCB market to figure out and study market needs, and competition. The report talks about the demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players.

The global rigid-flex PCBs market expected to hit the market value of US$ 5,805.5 Mn in 2027, growing at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.

Top Companies in the Global Rigid-Flex PCB Market

Schoeller-Electronics, Royal Circuits, Flexible Circuit, All Flex Inc., San Francisco Circuits, AT&S, TTM Technologies, Inc., NCAB Group, Tech-Etch, Molex, Cirexx, Pioneer Circuits, Micro Systems Technologies, CONTAG AG, Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Market Restraints and Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Compact and Flexible Electronic Products

Multiple systems in a rigid board take up more space and add more weight. Flex circuits are made from the thin dielectric substrate and high ductility metal foil, making them compact and flexible in nature to meet the requirements of a smaller and higher density mounting design. Therefore, the miniaturization and pliability of the flex circuits over traditional rigid boards are some of the significant characteristics that are expected to stimulate market development.

Increased System Reliability

Most circuit failures happen at the interconnection point. Flex circuits minimize interconnection points, making them more reliable to use. They also reduce the overall cost involved in complex wiring and provide interconnectivity solutions. In addition, flex circuits can only fit in one way and thus reduce wire routing errors that result in time savings for testing.

Global Rigid-Flex PCB Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Rigid-Flex PCB market on the basis of Types are:

Two-Layer

Multi-Layer

On the basis of Application, the Global Rigid-Flex PCB market is segmented into:

Military and Aerospace

Medical

Consumer Devices

Other

Regional Analysis For Rigid-Flex PCB Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Rigid-Flex PCB market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

APAC to dominate the global market

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period as a result of large-scale investment in flexible printed circuit board manufacturing technology in the region. China, Japan, and India are expected to be the main countries in the Asian market for flexible printed circuit boards on the basis of the growing demand for electronic products in these countries.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: The Global Rigid-Flex PCB Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

