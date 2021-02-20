Portable and Wearable Dialysis Devices Market Business Opportunity to 2027 – Top Companies NIPRO, QUANTA DIALYSIS TECHNOLOGIES, AWAK TECHNOLOGIES

The portable and wearable dialysis devices market is expected to reach US$ 4,393.8 million in 2027 from US$ 3,023.1 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Portable dialysis devices are being used to reduce the disease burden by minimizing or completely eliminating dietary restrictions. Although dialysis machines are lifesavers, less attention is paid to them by the medical device industry. Portable dialysis machines are specifically designed for use at home setups or during traveling. These machines can considerably improve the quality of life by allowing patients to have dialysis while going around their daily activities. Wearable dialysis machines, also called wearable artificial kidneys, are disassembled dialysis equipment whose separate parts are fixed on to a belt that is worn around torso. The portable and wearable dialysis devices market growth is attributed to factors such as increasing number of ESRD patients, and limited availability of organ donors. However, reimbursement concerns in emerging market and technical challenges in WAK and WDD development hinder the growth of the market.

Download Exclusive Sample PDF of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00010481/

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Portable and Wearable Dialysis Devices Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

B. Braun Melsungen AG; Baxter International Inc; AllMed Healthcare Management, Inc; Asahi Kasei Corporation; Fresenius Kabi AG; AWAK Technologies; Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd; Medtronic; and Nipro are among the leading companies operating in the portable and wearable dialysis devices market.

Based on product type, the global portable and wearable dialysis devices market is segmented into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The hemodialysis segment held a larger share of the market in 2019 on the back of the advantages of these devices and greater applicability of this technique in home-based services. Moreover, various companies operating in the market are engaged in the development of wearable and portable hemodialysis devices. For instance, in February 2020, Fist Assist Devices, LLC, a Silicon Valley startup, received European CE Mark approval for its eponymous wearable device named Fist Assist. The device works to widen up the vein’s diameter while preparing for fistula placement.

Kidney transplantation is the best treatment for most patients with ESRD, but only a few are able to reap the benefit due to the shortage of donor organs. For instance, as per National Kidney Foundation Inc., in 2017, 746,557 Americans had kidney failure and required dialysis or a kidney transplant to survive. Nearly 500,000 of these patients received dialysis at least three times per week. Further, nearly 125,000 people started ESRD treatment in 2017, of which 120,834 started dialysis, and 20,945 received a kidney transplant. At the end of 2017, more than 222,848 Americans were living with a kidney transplant. Only 23,400 Americans received a kidney transplant in 2019, while about 100,000 Americans are waiting for one.

To comprehend global Portable and Wearable Dialysis Devices market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

Our Sample Report Accommodate a Brief Introduction of the research report, TOC, List of Tables and Figures, Competitive Landscape and Geographic Segmentation, Innovation and Future Developments Based on Research Methodology

Reasons to Buy:

The nature of Portable and Wearable Dialysis Devices business opportunities has grown in complexity with the industry evolving at a greater pace, making it increasingly difficult going without adequate information on markets and companies. Gain a complete understanding of Global Portable and Wearable Dialysis Devices industry through the comprehensive analysis Evaluate the pros and cons of investing/operating in country level Portable and Wearable Dialysis Devices markets through reliable forecast model results Identify potential investment/contract/expansion opportunities Drive your strategies in the right direction by understanding the impact of latest trends, market forecasts on your Portable and Wearable Dialysis Devices business Beat your competition through information on their operations, strategies and new projects Recent insights on the Portable and Wearable Dialysis Devices market will help users operating in the market to initiate transformational growth

Interested in Purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00010481/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com