Peripheral Embolic Protection Devices Market Report- Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Trends And Forecast 2025

A narrowing of arteries due to the buildup of plaque occurs in conditions such as peripheral vascular disease, carotid artery stenosis and renal artery stenosis. Angioplasty is a minimally invasive interventional procedure that is used to unblock an artery with excessive plaque build-up in order to restore normal blood flow. Embolic debris may become dislodged during angioplasty procedures, which if left alone can cause a pulmonary embolism.

To protect against distal embolic events, Peripheral Embolic Protection Devices can be employed to prevent the movement of plaque debris in the vasculature. Present technologies for Embolic Protection Devices (EPD) employ three important strategies: Distal Occlusion, Proximal Occlusion and Distal Filtration. These EPDs are designed for use in the lower extremity, renal artery and carotid artery.

Each of the covered 39 countrys color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.

