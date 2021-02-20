Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025

According to latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” The global non-destructive testing and inspection market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection refer to the solutions that are used for quality assurance management. They are performed during or after the manufacturing process to detect and inspect any product inadequacies or flaws, properties of materials, and structure, without damaging the integrity of the unit.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global NDT and inspection market is primarily driven by the implementation of stringent regulations by the governments of various nations regarding public safety and product quality. Other than this, the rising construction activities and rapid urbanization have increased the demand for NDT and inspection tools as they ensure faster production rates and help avoid unexpected system failures. They are also used in the oil and gas, petrochemical, chemical, aerospace, automotive and defense industries to detect flaws, increase reliability and reduce the chances of failure. Furthermore, the integration of the latest technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and automation devices, have propelled the growth of the market. Furthermore, manufacturers are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to develop cost-effective modular and pedestal NDT robots, which are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Ashtead Technology Ltd., Bosello High Technology (Carl Zeiss AG), Fischer Technology Inc., Magnaflux GmbH (Illinois Tool Works Inc.), MISTRAS Group Inc., NDT Global GmbH & Co. KG (Eddyfi NDT Inc.), Nikon Metrology NV, Olympus Corporation, Sonatest NDA Limited, T.D. Williamson Inc., YXLON International (Comet Holding AG), Zetec Inc. (Roper Technologies Inc.).

Breakup by Technique:

1. Visual Testing

2. Magnetic Particle Testing

3. Liquid Penetrant Testing

4. Eddy-Current Testing

5. Ultrasonic Testing

6. Radiographic Testing

7. Acoustic Emission Testing

8. Others

Breakup by Method:

1. Visual Inspection

2. Surface Inspection

3. Volumetric Inspection

4. Others

Breakup by Vertical:

1. Manufacturing

2. Oil and Gas

3. Aerospace

4. Public Infrastructure

5. Automotive

6. Power Generation

7. Others

Breakup by Region:

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others); and Middle East and Africa.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

