Neurosurgery Devices Market Business Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025

As per recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Neurosurgery Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” The global neurosurgery devices market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2014-2019. Neurosurgery devices are used to provide rehabilitation, diagnosis, prevention and treatment of the central nervous system (CNS), which includes the brain, peripheral nerves, spinal cord and extra-cranial cerebrovascular system. Some of the commonly used neurosurgery devices are high-speed drills, operating microscopes, neuroendoscopy, ultrasounds, C-arms, neuronavigation and cavitron ultrasonic surgical aspirators (CUSA). These devices assist in performing microsurgery and minimally invasive discectomy, elevating galea above the periosteum and below the temporalis muscle, and adjusting the skull bone during surgeries. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years between (2020-2025).

Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of nervous system disorders, such as tremor, depression, dystonia, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease, and Tourette syndrome, represents one of the key factors bolstering the neurosurgery devices market growth. Apart from this, the growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to medical disorders, in confluence with the inflating disposable incomes and technological advancements in neurosurgery devices, are also driving the market. For instance, Cedars-Sinai, a nonprofit hospital in Los Angeles, started using a high-definition (HD) imaging device that provides real-time, brightly colored 3-D images to see inside the brain during surgery. Furthermore, improvements in healthcare infrastructure and increasing research and development (R&D) are anticipated to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these players include Abbott Laboratories, Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, Adeor Medical AG, B. Braun Melsungen, Biotronik, Boston Scientific Corporation, DePuy Synthes Inc., Integra Lifesciences, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic Inc., Nevro Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Penumbra Inc., Stryker Corporation, etc.

Breakup by Product Type:

1. Neurostimulation Devices

2. Neurointerventional Devices

3. Neurosurgical Navigation Systems

4. Cerebral Spinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices

5. Others

Breakup by Application:

1. Spinal Cord Stimulation

(a) Chronic Pain

(b) Failed Back Surgery Syndrome

(c) Ischemia

2. Deep Brain Stimulation

(a) Parkinson’s Disease

(b) Tremor

(c) Depression

(d) Others

3. Neuroendoscopy

(a) Transnasal Neuroendoscopy

(b) Intraventricular Neuroendoscopy

(c) Transcranial Neuroendoscopy

Breakup by End-User:

1. Hospitals

2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

3. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others); and Middle East and Africa.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

