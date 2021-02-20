Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market 2021 Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement Outlook 2027

Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market Size, Status And Forecast 2021-2027

Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market Size research report with COVID-19 impact is considered to be an accurate and deep assessment of the present industrial conditions along with the overall Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) market size estimated from 2021 to 2027. The report contains crucial insights on the market which will support the clients to make the right business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for the Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) market to figure out and study market needs, and competition. The report talks about the demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players.

Neopentyl Glycol Market size valued at over USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to witness around 7% CAGR from 2021-2027

Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02192636567/global-neopentyl-glycol-npg-market-research-report-2021/inquiry?mode=54

The research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.

Top Companies in the Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market

BASF, LG CHEM, Eastman, Mitsubishi Chemical, BASF(JIHUA), Perstorp, Celanese, OXEA, Shenjiang, YONGLIU, DOTCHEM, Guanhua Chemical, KNAGTEWEIYE, Xinhua Pharmaceutical, Jinan IFT Science & Technology, SANJU, FENLIAN, EASTAR GROUP, LH, Jinyun, JHJ industrial, LONGSHENG

Asia Pacific neopentyl glycol market, led by China, Japan and India holds the largest industry share and generated over USD 500 million in 2018. Manufacturers inclination towards producing environment-friendly powder coatings with low emission of VOC’s will propel the demand for neopentyl glycol in forecasted time frame. For instance, BASF and SINOPEC have decided to double the production capacity which will be available in the market from 2020. With the increased production, company will support the high-quality NPG demand in China and rest of the Asia Pacific.

Middle East & Africa neopentyl glycol market is expected to register over 7% growth up to 2025. Growth in the region is expected to be driven by investments in the construction sector and the emergence of new technologies in manufacturing and pharmaceutical industry. The increasing number of expatriates, business opportunities and investments has resulted in the growth of real estate sector in commercial and residential segments in the region. Rapid growth in automotive production and domestic appliances sector in the region will propel the demand for neopentyl glycol in forecasted time frame.

Competitive Market Share

The global neopentyl glycol market is highly consolidated owing to the presence of a few dominating companies including BASF, Eastman Chemicals, LG Chem, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, OXEA, Perstorp AB, and Wanhua Chemical Group. Major initiatives to capture a higher market share include geographical expansions, production capacity expansion, R&D investments, and mergers & acquisitions. This helps them explore the untapped market potential.

Industry players resort to supply chain agreements with dealers & distributors to ensure efficient flow of their products across all regions. Manufacturers have started adopting novel technologies, such as the Industry 4.0, Internet of things (IoT), Big Data, and AI, to enhance their production capacity, reduce operating cost & downtime, and increase their sales. Also, industry players have started establishing their production plants in areas where the demand is high, and competition is low so as to increase their sales and easily achieve economies of scale.

This report segments the global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) market on the basis of Types are:

Disproportionation Method

Hydrogenation Method

On the basis of Application, the Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) market is segmented into:

Coatings Field

Automotive Field

Construction Field

Chemical Field

Electronic Field

Others

Regional Analysis For Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

(Special Offer: Available Flat 30% Discount for a limited time only):

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02192636567/global-neopentyl-glycol-npg-market-research-report-2021/discount?mode=54

Influence of the Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) market.

-Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) market.

Browse the report description and TOC: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02192636567/global-neopentyl-glycol-npg-market-research-report-2021?mode=54

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: The Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc.MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

Contact Us:

IrfanTamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com