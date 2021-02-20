Mineral Trioxide Aggregate (MTA) Market Business Opportunity 2021 – Top Companies BIOMTA, Avalon Biomed, Pyrax Polymars, NuSmile, Endocem MARUCHI

The mineral trioxide aggregate (MTA) market is expected to reach US$ 70,150.0 thousand in 2027 from US$ 45,600.0 thousand in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Mineral trioxide aggregate is endodontic cement which is mainly composed of tricalcic silicate, tricalcicalluminate, bismuth oxide. It is of two types gray MTA and white MTA. It is widely used as a dental root repair material and is used during dental procedures like apexification, repairing root perforations during root canal therapy, and internal root resorption. The global mineral trioxide aggregate (MTA) market is driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of dental diseases and growing dental industry. However, challenges in endodontic and dental health is likely to obstruct the growth of the mineral trioxide aggregate (MTA) Market during the forecast period.

Mineral Trioxide Aggregate (MTA) Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

Ultradent Products Inc, Coltene Group., Dentsply Sirona, BIOMTA, Avalon Biomed, Pyrax Polymars, Angelus Indústria de Produtos Odontológicos S/A, Medicept, NuSmile, Endocem MARUCHI Co,.Ltd.are among the leading companies operating in the Mineral Trioxide Aggregate (MTA) market.

Based on the type, the global mineral trioxide aggregate (MTA) market is segmented into gray and white. The white segment accounted for the largest market share in the global mineral trioxide aggregate (MTA) market in 2019. Esthetic concerns associated with the traditional gray MTA, has led to development of White MTA (WMTA). Growing demand for cosmetic dentistry and product developments by the market players are likely to enhance the market growth of the segment during the forecast period. Based on the application, the mineral trioxide aggregate (MTA) market is segmented into retrograde filling, perforation repair, apexification, vital pulp therapy, and others.

As per the statistics from NHS Digital published in September 2018, the number of hospital admissions for tooth decay among children aged 5–9 years rose from 25,875 during 2015–2016 to 26,111 during 2017–2018. Over 45% of adults in the UK are affected by gum disease which further leads to periodontal diseases. Even at its most mild level, it can affect the patient’s quality of life. Thus, the growing prevalence of tooth decay and gum diseases in the UK is likely to favor the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To comprehend global Mineral Trioxide Aggregate (MTA) market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

