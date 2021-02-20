Membrane Bioreactor Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025

As per new industry report by IMARC Group, titled “Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” The global membrane bioreactor (MBR) market grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2014-2019. A membrane bioreactor (MBR) is predominantly used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment. It includes a perm-selective/semi-permeable membrane integrated with a suspended growth bioreactor. Vacuum or gravity-driven and pressure-driven systems are the most common types of MBR. They are preferred over conventional techniques based on controlled biomass retention, better effluent quality, high sustainability, and pathogen-resistance. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its strong growth during the next five years 2020-2025.

Market Trends:

The growing adoption of water treatment solutions for chemical-free and safe drinking water is augmenting the demand for MBRs. The high depletion of freshwater resources has propelled the need for efficient filtration techniques, thereby catalyzing the use of membrane bioreactors. The market is further augmented by the increasing environmental concerns towards adequate sanitation and wastewater disposal. The wastewater produced from various residential, commercial, and industrial complexes is being treated through MBRs, thereby inducing their demand. Moreover, the growing popularity of submerged MBRs based on cost-effectiveness, energy-efficiency, compact size, etc., further bolsters the product demand. Additionally, the emergence of sustainable water management technologies and implementation of government policies to reform current wastewater treatment plants with MBRs are anticipated to flourish the membrane bioreactor market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global membrane bioreactor (MBR) market. Some of the major players in the market are ADI Systems, Alfa Laval, Aquatech International Corporation, Asahi Kasei, Bioprocessh2o LLC, Culligan, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, GE Water & Process Technologies, GLV Groups, Huber SE, Koch Membrane Systems Inc., Kubota Corporation, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Suez, Toray Industries Inc., CITIC Envirotech Ltd., Veolia Water, Wehrle, etc.

Breakup by System Configuration:

1. Submerged

2. Side Stream

Breakup by Membrane Type:

1. Hollow Fiber

2. Flat Sheet

3. Multi-Tubular

4. Others

Breakup by Application:

1. Municipal Waste-Water Treatment

2. Industrial Waste-Water Treatment

3. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others); and Middle East and Africa.

