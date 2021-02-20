Medical Sterile Swabs Market to reach US$ 4,586.05 million by 2027 – Biosigma, Lynn Peavey Company; MWE; Puritan Medical Products, Super Brush

The medical sterile swabs market was valued at US$ 2,663.03 million in 2019and is projected to reach US$ 4,586.05 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of7.0% from 2020to 2027.

A sterile medical swab is a small stick with sterile cotton at the end, used for OB/GYN, surgeries, dental, or other medical applications. It is also used as an absorbent pad in surgery and applying medicine to clean wounds, apply the medication, or collect specimens. Medical swabs are sterile to protect the integrity of the samples. They often have a re-sealable sterile container or bag to maintain that integrity during handling and transportation to the laboratory.

Medical Sterile Swabs Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

3M; BD; Biosigma S.p.A; Dynarex Corporation; Lynn Peavey Company; MWE; Puritan Medical Products; FL MEDICAL s.r.l.; Super Brush LLC; and Copan Italia S.p.A.are among the leading companies operating in the medical sterile swabsmarket.The companies have adopted inorganic and organic growth strategies to expand their global footprints and product portfolios to meet the rising demand for the medical sterile swabsand services. For instance, in July 2020, 3M has collaborated with the Sikes Lab to mutually develop the rapid COVID-19 test,along with establishing novel processes for scaling it. The collaborative efforts are determined to analyze result’s accuracy provided in within 10 minutes by the test. Based on the result, the company is likely to enhance its production.

Based on product, the medical sterile swabs market is segmented into cotton tipped swabs, foam tipped swabs, non-woven swabs, and others. The cotton tipped swabs segment held the largest share of the market in 2019;however, non-woven swabs segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.The non-woven swabs segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate because it is more absorbent than the woven swabs; hence, it assist in better cleaning of wounds. Moreover, they have a small wicking effect, have less lint,loose fibers; therefore they are widely accepted in the medical applications.

The scope of the medical sterile swabs market includes product, end-user, and region. The regional analysis of the marketis based on North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the medical sterile swabs market, emphasizing on various parameters such as market trends, technological advancements, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading global market players.

To comprehend global Medical Sterile Swabs market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

