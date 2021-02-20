Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market to reach US$ 3,653.92 million by 2027 – STORZ MEDICAL AG, Walz Elektronik, Dornier MedTech, Lumenis

The kidney stone retrieval devices market was valued at US$ 2,541.07 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,653.92 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The kidney stone devices encompass a wide range of stone retrieval tools such as lithotripters, stone baskets, ureteral stents, ureterorenoscopes, guidewires, and access sheaths. These devices or tools are tube-like structures attached to cameras that visualize the position of stones within a ureter. Tools such as lithotripters are used to break down stones into pieces, while stone baskets assist in holding the stones pieces collectively. Accessories such as guidewires and access sheaths help insert stone removal devices into the ureter.

Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

Boston Scientific Corporation, BD, Cook Medical LLC, Olympus Corporation, Lumenis, Coloplast Group, STORZ MEDICAL AG, Walz Elektronik GmbH, Richard Wolf GmbH, and Dornier MedTech are among the leading companies operating in the kidney stone retrieval devices market.

Based on type, the kidney stone retrieval devices market is segmented into lithotripters, stone removal devices, ureteral stents, and ureterorenoscopes. The lithotripters segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is further anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing number of SWL and ESWL procedures, and mounting number of product launches. The increased demand for lithotripters is mainly attributed to their advantages such as noninvasiveness, faster treatment, and less painful experience during and after treatment. For instance, in May 2018, Dornier MedTech has announced its Dornier Delta III SmartLitho at the American Urology Association (AUA) Annual Meeting 2018; it is the world’s first lithotripter system that utilizes Big Data analytics in urology.

The scope of the kidney stone retrieval devices market includes type, treatment, end user, and region. The regional analysis of the market is based on North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the kidney stone retrieval devices market, emphasizing on various parameters such as market trends, technological advancements, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading global market players.

To comprehend global Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

