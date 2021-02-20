Ice Cream Market Report 2021, Global Trends, Size, Key Players and Forecast By 2026
As per the estimates by IMARC Group, the global ice cream market structure is fragmented in nature owing to the presence of numerous regional and global key players. The company’s market report offers ice cream market segmentation on the basis of the flavor, category, product, distribution channel and region. The global ice cream market reached a value of US$ 65.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global ice cream market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years (2021-2026).
Global Ice Cream Market Trends:
Ice cream represents one of the most popularly consumed desserts, which is prepared by combining milk, cream, sugar, fruits, sweeteners, and food colorings and flavorings. The mixture is churned gradually for trapping air and preventing the formation of ice crystals. This assists in keeping the ice cream solid at low temperatures and from turning malleable at room temperature. It is rich in calcium, carbohydrates, niacin, thiamine, folate, riboflavin, phosphorus, and vitamins A, C, D, E, K, B-6 and B-12. Therefore, adequate consumption of ice cream helps in strengthening bones, lowering hypertension, repairing muscle tissue and stimulating functions of the brain.
Some of the Top Companies in Global Ice Cream Industry –
1. Unilever PLC (UL)
2. NESTLE S A/S ADR (OTCMKTS: NSRGY)
3. Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. (SHA: 600887)
4. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS)
Global Ice Cream Industry Growth:
The escalating demand for convenient food products, in confluence with the burgeoning food and beverage (F&B) industry, represents one of the major factors driving the ice cream market growth across the globe. Moreover, ice cream plays a vital role in the preparation of different desserts and beverages, such as cakes, waffles, sundaes, floats, milkshakes and cold coffee. The boosting sales of these products also act as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, prominent vendors in the industry are focusing on the introduction of innovative and unique product flavors. They are also launching healthy ice cream variants, such as sugar-, gluten-, and lactose-free ice creams, as well as incorporating organic and natural ingredients to cater to a diversified consumer base.
Table Of Comtents:
(1). Preface
(2). Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
(3). Executive Summary
(4). Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
(5). Global Ice Cream Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Price Analysis
5.3.1 Key Price Indicators
5.3.2 Price Structure
5.3.3 Price Trends
5.4 Market Breakup by Flavour
5.5 Market Breakup by Category
5.6 Market Breakup by Product
5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
5.10 SWOT Analysis
5.10.1 Overview
5.10.2 Strengths
5.10.3 Weaknesses
5.10.4 Opportunities
5.10.5 Threats
5.11 Value Chain Analysis
5.11.1 Raw Material Procurement
5.11.2 Manufacturing
5.11.3 Marketing
5.11.4 Distribution
5.11.5 Exports
5.11.6 End-Use
5.12 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.12.1 Overview
5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.12.4 Degree of Competition
5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes
5.13 Key Success Factors and Risk Factors
(6). Market Breakup by Flavour
6.1 Chocolate
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Fruit
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Vanilla
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
(7). Market Breakup by Category
7.1 Impulse Ice Cream
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Take-Home Ice Cream
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Artisanal Ice Cream
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
(8). Market Breakup by Product:
8.1 Cup
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Stick
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Cone
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Brick
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Tub
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
(9). Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:
9.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Convenience stores
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Ice cream Parlours
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Online Stores
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
(10). Market Breakup by Region
10.1 Asia-Pacific
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 North America
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
(11). Competitive Landscape
11.1 Market Structure
11.2 Key Players
(12). Ice Cream Manufacturing Process
12.1 Product Overview
12.2 Detailed Process Flow
12.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
12.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
(13). Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
13.3 Plant Machinery
13.4 Machinery Pictures
13.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
13.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
13.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
13.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
13.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
13.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
13.11 Other Capital Investments
(14). Loans and Financial Assistance
(15). Project Economics
15.1 Capital Cost of the Project
15.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
15.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
15.4 Taxation and Depreciation
15.5 Income Projections
15.6 Expenditure Projections
15.7 Financial Analysis
15.8 Profit Analysis
