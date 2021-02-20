Global Sensors For Industrial Robot Market size valued at USD 1.5 billion at CAGR of +11 % during forecast period with Keyence, Rockwell Automation, FANUC, Honeywell International Inc., EPSON, ifm electronic GmbH, OptoForce.

A sensor is a window for a robot to the environment. Sensors allow robots to understand and measure the geometric and physical properties of objects in their surrounding environment, such as position, orientation, velocity, acceleration, distance, size, force, moment, temperature, luminance, weight, etc.

Robots need to utilize sensors to establish an image of whatever climate they are in. An illustration of a sensor utilized in certain robots is called LIDAR. Lasers enlighten objects in a climate and mirror the light back. The robot investigations these reflections to establish a guide of its current circumstance.

Sensors in robot permit it to respond with its current circumstance in an adaptable manner. With the assistance of sensors, robots can see and believe, and this would assist the robot with performing complex assignments. Mechanical sensors are utilized to assess a robot’s condition and climate. These signs are passed to a regulator to empower proper conduct. Sensors in robots depend on the elements of human tangible organs. Robots require broad data about their current circumstance to work viably.

Key market players are Keyence, Rockwell Automation, FANUC, Honeywell International Inc., EPSON, ifm electronic GmbH, OptoForce, FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, OMRON, and Infineon Technologies.

Segmentation is as follows:

Market, By Product

Force / Torque sensors

Vision sensors

Ultrasonic sensors

Tactile sensors

Laser sensors

Proximity sensors

Other sensors

Market, By Robot Type

Industrial robot sensors

Service robot sensors

Collaborative robot sensors

Market, By Application

Manufacturing

Logistics

Defense

Agriculture

Medical

Domestic

Entertainment

Others

On basis of regional Outlook:

North America (U.S. furthermore, Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Indonesia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Global Sensors for Industrial Robot Market trends and opportunities in the market. The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative market analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing the report also covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years market. Also analysis regional outlook.

Table of content:

Report overview

Executive summary analysis

Market overview

Market methodology and scope

Market dynamics outlook

Global Sensors for Industrial Robot Market by product

Global Sensors for Industrial Robot Market by robot type

Global Sensors for Industrial Robot Market by application

Company profiles outlook

Competitive landscape analysis

Conclusion

