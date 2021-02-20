Global Scleral Lens Market size valued at USD 12.79 billion at CAGR of +5 % during forecast period with ABB Optical, AccuLens, Art Optical, Bausch Health, Boston Sight, CooperVision, Essilor, SynergEyes, Tru-Form Optics, and Visionary Optics.

Global Scleral Lens Market size valued at USD 12.79 billion at CAGR of +5 % during forecast period.

A scleral lens, also known as a scleral contact lens, is a large contact lens that rests on the sclera and creates a tear-filled vault over the cornea. Scleral lenses are designed to Scleral lenses are made to wear daily for typically 10-16 hours and cleaned every night. Depending on your lens care habits and your tear film dynamics, scleral lenses should last about 1-2 years.

Scleral lenses are designed specifically based on the shape of the individual eye they are being fitted to. They are designed to land gently on the sclera, without causing any compression or stress to the underlying tissue. Scleral lenses work even when other lenses don’t.

A scleral lens, also known as a scleral contact lens and ocular surface prostheses is a large contact lens that rests on the sclera and creates a tear-filled vault over the cornea. Scleral lenses are designed to treat a variety of eye conditions, many of which do not respond to other forms of treatment. Scleral lenses may be used to improve vision and reduce pain and light sensitivity for people suffering from a growing number of disorders or injuries to the eye.

Key market players are ABB Optical, AccuLens, Art Optical, Bausch Health, Boston Sight, CooperVision, Essilor, SynergEyes, Tru-Form Optics, and Visionary Optics

Segmentation is as follows:

Global Scleral Lens Market, Material Outlook:

Gas Permeable

Silicone Hydrogel

Hybrid

Design Outlook:

Spherical

Toric

Multifocal

Others

Global Scleral Lens Market by Application Outlook:

Corrective

Therapeutic

Cosmetic

Prosthetic

Lifestyle-oriented

Global Scleral Lens Market, Distribution Channel Outlook:

E-commerce

Eye Care Practitioners

Retail

Usage Outlook:

Daily Disposable

Disposable

Frequently Replacement

Traditional

On basis of regional Outlook:

North America (U.S. furthermore, Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Indonesia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Global Scleral Lens Market trends and opportunities in the market. The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative market analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing the report also covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years market. Also analysis regional outlook.

