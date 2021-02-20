Global Rhodiola Root market size valued at USD 68.8 billion at CAGR of +12 % in forecast period with Union Chempharma, Qilu Antibiotics, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Hospira, Dhanuka Laboratories, Fukang

Global Rhodiola Root market size valued at USD 68.8 billion at CAGR of +12 % in forecast period.

Rhodiola is used for increasing energy, stamina, strength and mental capacity; and as a so-called adaptogen to help the body adapt to and resist physical, chemical, and environmental stress. Rhodiola is utilized as an alleged adaptogen, to assist the body with adjusting and oppose physical, compound, and ecological pressure, and for some different uses, yet there is nothing but bad logical proof to help these employments.

Rhodiola concentrates may help shield cells from harm, manage heartbeat, and have the potential for improving learning and memory. Early exploration shows that taking rhodiola four times each day for 7 days doesn’t improve blood oxygen or oxidative pressure in individuals in high-elevation conditions.

Heart harm brought about by certain malignant growth drugs. Early exploration shows that taking a synthetic found in rhodiola called salidroside, beginning multi week before chemotherapy and proceeding all through chemotherapy, decreases heart harm brought about by the chemotherapy drug epirubicin.

Key market players Organic Herb Inc, PLT Health Solutions, Xi’an Greena Biotech Co.Ltd., AdvoCare Pharma.

Segmentation is as follows:

On the basis of nature, the market is divided into:

Organic

Conventional

Based on form, the industry can be segmented into:

Liquid

Powder

Tablet/Capsule

By end use, the industry is categorised into:

Functional Food

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Sports Nutrition

Others

On basis of regional Outlook:

North America (U.S. furthermore, Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Indonesia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Global Rhodiola Root market trends and opportunities in the market. The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative market analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing the report also covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years market. Also analysis regional outlook.

Table of content:

Report overview

Executive summary analysis

Market overview

Market trend analysis

Market methodology and scope

Market dynamics outlook

Global Rhodiola Root market by nature

Global Rhodiola Root market by form

Global Rhodiola Root market by end-use

Global Rhodiola Root market by region

Company profiles outlook

Competitive landscape analysis

Conclusion

