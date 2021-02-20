Flame Retardants Chemicals Market Acquire Huge Growth, Global Opportunities and Trends to 2027

Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market Size, Status And Forecast 2021-2027

Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market Size research report with COVID-19 impact is considered to be an accurate and deep assessment of the present industrial conditions along with the overall Flame Retardants Chemicals market size estimated from 2021 to 2027. The report contains crucial insights on the market which will support the clients to make the right business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for the Flame Retardants Chemicals market to figure out and study market needs, and competition. The report talks about the demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players.

The research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.

Top Companies in the Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market

Clariant, BASF, Lanxess, Lanxess, Bayer Material Science, AkzoNobel, Ciba specialty chemicals, Huber Engineered Materials, Nabaltec, DAIHACHI Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Market Insights:

Flame Retardant Chemicals Market size was over USD 7.5 billion in 2015 and is likely to gain 4.5% CAGR up to 2023 register above USD 10 billion. Flame retardants market size may reach over 2.9 million tons by 2023 with expected gains at over 6% CAGR.

Asia Pacific flame retardants market size, led by China & India, dominated the regional industry and accounted for over 42% of the overall demand in 2015. Asia Pacific dominated the market over the past few years, followed by Western Europe and North America. Asia Pacific is forecast to register the highest growth owing to enormous potential that can be discover in near future because in the increase of safety concerns and growth of many end-use industries in the developing countries.

India and china are analysed to be the future prospective market due to the increase in urbanisation and rising personal income. North America, led by U.S. accounted for over 21% of the overall share in 2015. While Europe, led by UK, Germany & France, accounted for over 19% of the total volume in 2015.

These products are used in thermosets, thermoplastics, paints & coatings building & construction, adhesives, and various other forms of plastics such as, textiles, coatings polyolefin and PVC. Key flame retardant chemicals type include, brominated, chlorinated, organophoshorus, nitrogen, aluminium hydroxide and antimony oxide.

Rise in fire safety norms in construction and automobile industries may stimulate product demand. Increase in construction spending particularly in Asia Pacific may drive product demand. China construction spending was over USD 1.7 trillion in 2014, followed by Japan and India with over USD 739 billion and USD 421 billion respectively in the same year. North America demand may rise at a faster pace than other developed regions due to a forecast rebound in the US construction market, but will remain below the global average.

Flame retardant chemicals market may witness strong growth in construction applications up to 2023. Construction application may account for over 25% of the overall volume by 2023. National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) regulated fire safety standards in the U.S., Similarly, The Confederation of Fire Protection Association (CFPA) lays out the fire safety & resistance standards for building construction in Europe. These norms are the propelling factors for product demand to rise.

Increasing plastic usage for automobile production owing to growing fuel efficiency demand and limiting carbon emissions may favour flame retardant chemicals demand. Automobile sale recorded over 85 million units in 2014 and is forecast to register 100 million units by 2018.

This report segments the global Flame Retardants Chemicals market on the basis of Types are:

Non-halogenated Flame Retardants

Halogenated Flame Retardants

On the basis of Application, the Global Flame Retardants Chemicals market is segmented into:

Construction

Automotives

Electronics

Wires & Cables

Regional Analysis For Flame Retardants Chemicals Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Flame Retardants Chemicals market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: The Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

