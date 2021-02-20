Endodontic Reparative Cement Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% – Ultradent Products, Coltène Group, Ivoclar Vivadent, Innovative Bioceramix, Septodont USA, Brasseler USA

The endodontic reparative cement market was valued at US$ 310.87 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$1,431.41 million by 2027.

The endodontic reparative cement is a sealing material or an agent that helps enhancing the perfection of endodontic procedures such as root canal and vital pulp therapy. The global endodontic reparative cement market is being driven by factors such as growing number of endodontic procedures, and launch of advanced endodontic reparative cement varieties. On the other hand, the lack of access to dental care and unavailability of insurance cover act as a challenge for the market players. However, adoption of clinical practice of endodontic offer growth opportunities for the global endodontic reparative cement market players.

Endodontic Reparative Cement Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Some of the prominent players operating in endodontic reparative cement market are Angelus Dental Products Industry S / A, Ultradent Products Inc., Pulpdent Corporation, Coltène Group, Ivoclar Vivadent, Innovative Bioceramix, Inc., Septodont USA, Brasseler USA, Dentsply Maillefer, Parkell, Inc. In June-2018, COLTENE acquired SciCan and MicroMega, and this acquisition is likely boost its sales in the core areas of infection control and endodontics.

The endodontic reparative cement market, by product type, is segmented into bioceramic-based, zinc oxide eugenol-based, epoxy resin-based, calcium hydroxide based, and others. The bioceramic-based sealers segment is further segmented into mineral trioxide aggregate (MTA), calcium silicate-based, and calcium phosphate-based. The bioceramic-based sealers segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; it is further estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The root canal procedures are much safer and efficient than other endodontic surgeries and, thus, are widely performed across the world. For instance, according to the American Association of Endodontists, every year, 15 million root canal procedures are performed. Besides, in the US, ~40,000 root canal procedures are performed every single day. The data also stated that general dentists perform ~72% of the root canal procedures, and endodontists perform ~28% procedures. Similarly, the number of endodontic procedures is also rising around the world, thus boosting the demand for endodontic reparative cement.

To comprehend global Endodontic Reparative Cement market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

