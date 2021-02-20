Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Growth, Key Players and Forecast 2020-2025

According to latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Dimethyl Ether Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” The global dimethyl ether market witnessed double-digit growth during 2014-2019. Dimethyl ether (DME), with the chemical formula C2H6O, is a non-corrosive, colorless gas with a slight ethereal odor. Also known as methoxy methane, DME is manufactured using raw materials like natural gas, coal, bio-based feedstock, methanol, and biomass. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global dimethyl ether (DME) market to continue its strong growth during the next five years 2020-2025.

Market Trends:

The continuous expansion of the automobile market is one of the key factors propelling the growth of the market. With the increasing environmental-consciousness, automobile manufacturers are replacing transportation fuels, such as diesel, petrol and LPG, with cleaner fuels that have high ignition value and emit low levels of carbon into the environment. This has increased the demand for DME as it is a clean-burning, non-toxic and renewable fuel with a high cetane value. Apart from this, DME has wide-ranging applications as an aerosol propellant across industries for the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, paints, coatings and personal care products, such as perfumes and hair sprays. It is also employed as a solvent in chemical and petrochemical industries due to its low boiling point and zero sulfur content. These factors are providing a positive impact on market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global dimethyl ether market. Some of the major players in the market are Akzo Nobel N.V., Belle Chemical LLC (Cornerstone Chemical Company), Chinese Energy Holdings Limited, ENN Energy Holdings Limited, Grillo-Werke AG, Korea Gas Corp, Mitsubishi Corporation, Oberon Fuels, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, The Chemours Company, Zagros Petrochemical Company, etc.

Breakup by Raw Material:

1. Methanol

2. Coal

3. Natural Gas

4. Bio-Based

5. Others

Breakup by Application:

1. Fuel

2. Aerosol Propellent

3. LPG Blending

4. Chemical Feedstock

5. Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

1. Oil and Gas

2. Automotive

3. Power Generation

4. Cosmetics

5. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Asia Pacific

3. Europe

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others); and Middle East and Africa.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

