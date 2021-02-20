Advanced Video Coding Market 2021-28 skyrocketing boom with Matrox, Cisco, Bosch Security, Hikvision

Advanced Video Coding (AVC) is the most widely used standard for video coding. It is the process of converting a digital video into a format that offers efficient video transmission and storage.

HEVC is the next generation compression standard that offers a number of enhancements over AVC. HEVC compression is 50% more efficient than AVC, which translates into maintaining the same video quality at half the bitrate or double the video quality at the same bitrate.

Advanced Video Coding (AVC) is a type of standard for the compression of digital video. AVC helps to set the standard syntax for video formats such as Blu-Ray, mobile TV and teleconferencing. Video encoding is the process of converting digital video files from one format to another. Encoding is also known as “transcoding” or “video conversion.” At the time of recording, the device gives the video file a particular format and other specifications.

Major Players Covered in this Report:

Hikvision, Matrox, Axis Communications, Cisco Systems, Bosch Security Systems, Dahua, Netposa, Flir Systems, Harmonic, VITEC, Sumavision, ATEME and Tieline Technology.

Market segmentation by type:

8Mbps

12Mbps

16Mbps

Other

Market segmentation by application:

Broadcast

Surveillance

Others

Market segmentation by regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

The new vendor applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on reliability, quality and modernism in technology.

