Yogurt Market Size, Global Industry Growth, Statistics, Trends, Revenue Analysis 2020, Top Companies: Arla Foods amba, Britannia Industries Limited, Chobani, LLC., Danone S.A

Global Yogurt Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 78.68 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 114.50 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the awareness among people about health benefits associated with yogurt.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the yogurt market are Arla Foods amba, Britannia Industries Limited, Chobani, LLC., Danone S.A., FAGE International S.A., Frieslandcampina, General Mills Inc., YILI.COM INC.., Müller UK & Ireland, Nestlé, Brownes Foods Operations Pty Ltd., Parmalat S.P.A., SODIAAL, Yakult and Yoplait USA INC.

Yogurt is a food produced by bacterial fermentation of milk. It is consumed in various forms such as beverage, dessert, snacks, protein-rich sports drink, meal replacement and other forms. It provides benefits like healthy digestion, lower risk of type 2 diabetes, protection against colorectal cancer and improved immune system.The market is growing because of growing awareness about health benefit of yogurt.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing awareness amongst people about health benefits of the yogurt is one of the driver for market growth.

Growth of retail market in various regions is driving the market towards growth.

Usage of artificial additives & ingredients in the yogurt is restraining the market growth

By Type (Flavored, Non Flavored),

Form (Conventional Yogurt, Greek Yogurt, Set Yogurt, Frozen Yogurt, Yogurt Drinks, Others),

Fat Content (Regular, Low Fat, Fat Free),

Packaging (Plastic Bottles, Tetra Packs, Others),

Distribution Channel(Direct Selling/Wholesale, Retail Sales)

The YOGURT report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In Setember, 2018, Brownes Dairy in Australia has expanded its product line with a product that is sold in a top down squeezable bottle to take advantage that arise from packaging. The new packaging will increase its utility.

In September 2018, Arla Foods launched a new product ‘Arla Bio Nur strawberry yogurt’ .The yogurt consist of 75% organic yogurt and 25% organic fruit preparation. This product will help the company is acquiring greater market share and increase its product line.

