Women’s mHealth Market to Showcase Vigorous Demand during the Period until 2027

Global Women’s mHealth Market By Connected Devices (Glucose & Blood Pressure Monitor, Peak Flow Meter, Pulse Oximeter), Services (Remote Monitoring, Consultation), Wearable Devices (Fitness Devices, Blood Glucose Monitors, Cardiac Monitors, Neurological Monitors, Respiratory Monitors, Body & Temperature Monitors), Application (Communication and Training, Education and Awareness, Diagnostics and Treatment, Disease and Epidemic Outbreak Tracking, Remote Data Collection, Remote Monitoring), End-Use (Physicians, Patients, Insurance Companies, Research Centers, Pharmacies, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government, Tech Companies), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Women’s mHealth market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 25.30% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms drives the women’s mHealth market.

The major players covered in the women’s mHealth market report are Medtronic, Apple Inc., Nike, Inc., AliveCor, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., OMRON Corporation, BioTelemetry, Inc., AgaMatrix, iHealth Labs, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp, Cisco, AT&T Intellectual Property, Withings and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, AirStrip Technologies and Nokia among other domestic and global players.

Competitive Landscape and Women’s mHealth Market Share Analysis

Women’s mHealth market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to women’s mHealth market.

Women’s mHealth Market Scope and Market Size

Women’s mHealth market is segmented on the basis of connected devices, services, wearable devices, application and end-use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of connected devices, the women’s mHealth market is segmented into glucose & blood pressure monitor, peak flow meter and pulse oximeter

Based on services, the women’s mHealth market is segmented into remote monitoring and consultation

Based on wearable devices, the women’s mHealth market is segmented into fitness devices, blood glucose monitors, cardiac monitors, neurological monitors, respiratory monitors, body & temperature monitors

Based on application, the women’s mHealth market is segmented into communication and training, education and awareness, diagnostics and treatment, disease and epidemic outbreak tracking, remote data collection and remote monitoring

The women’s mHealth market is also segmented on the basis of end-use into physicians, patients, insurance companies, research centers, pharmacies, biopharmaceutical companies, government, tech companies

mHealth is a branch of eHealth which deals with the collection of patient data. The patient is stored and collected using mHealth application and is reviewed by health care professionals to determine the severity of the medical condition. Wireless electronic devices such as wearable devices, mobiles among others play a vital role in collecting patient data.

Increased prevalence of dental decay/infections is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also increasing consumer shift towards a healthy lifestyle and wellness therapies and rising investments in mobile health start-ups are gaining momentum are the major factors among others driving the women’s mHealth market. Moreover, the rising incidence of lifestyle disorders and rising urbanization will further create new opportunities for women’s mHealth market in the forecasted period of 2020-2027.

However, lack of standards and regulations as well as the paucity of reimbursements, limited guidance from physicians in selecting apps and resistance from traditional healthcare providers are the major factors among others acting as restraints, and will further challenge the growth of women’s mHealth market in the forecast period mentioned above.

This women’s mHealth market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on women’s mHealth market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Women’s mHealth Market Country Level Analysis

Women’s mHealth market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, connected devices, services, wearable devices, application and end-use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the women’s mHealth market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the women’s mHealth market due to increased penetration of smartphones, rising utilization of connected devices and mHealth apps for the management of chronic diseases tablets and the presence of major companies in this region. Europe is the expected region in terms of growth in women’s mHealth market.

The country section of the women’s mHealth market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Women’s mHealth market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for women’s mHealth market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the women’s mHealth market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

