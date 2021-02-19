Whiskey Market To Register a Strong Growth Rate and Huge Profits | Accolade Wines, Ace Spirits, Allagash Brewing Company, Brown-Forman, Diageo

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2028)

Whiskey market is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 5.56% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028. The increasing trend in the midst of working professionals towards more of socializing and weekend parties is the factor for the whiskey market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The major players covered in the whiskey report are Accolade Wines, Ace Spirits, Allagash Brewing Company, Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd., Brown-Forman, Diageo, ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD., Bacardi, Pernod Ricard, Beam Suntory, Inc., Carlsberg Breweries A/S, Constellation Brands, Inc., Distell, Davide Campari-Milano N.V., John Distilleries, India, Molson Coors Beverage Company, Alko, WILLIAM GRANT & SONS, Anchor Brewing, and Chivas Brothers International Ltd among other domestic and global players.

Whiskey is a type of an alcoholic beverage which is prepared from fermented mash of grains. Whiskey can present several health benefits, if consumed in temperance, such as it helps in preventing diabetes and losing weight. It is also helpful in treating common cold and soothing the sore throat.

The major growing factor towards whiskey market is the increasing affordability of whiskey and growing demand for premium whiskey. The prime factor driving the demand for whiskey is the huge demand for premium as well as super-premium whiskeys in both the rising as well as developed countries. Furthermore, the ingestion of whiskey in reasonable proportion can prove positive for health and also reduces the risk of heart disorders as well incidence of high or low blood pressure in individuals which is also heightening the overall demand for whiskey market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Moreover, the penetration in process of making alcoholic beverages along with increase in the proportion of whiskey distilleries also serves as a foremost driver for increasing the demand for whiskey market at a global level. In addition, the high disposable income leading to the increase in demand for premium whiskey products, increasing population as well as the improving standard of living in emerging countries are also lifting the growth of the whiskey market.

By Product Type (Malt Whiskey, Wheat Whiskey, Rye Whiskey, Corn Whiskey, Blended Whiskey, Others),

Quality Types (Premium, High End Premium, Super Premium),

Packaging Type (Bottles, Cans), Distribution Channel (Bars and Restaurants, Liquor Stores, Supermarkets, E-Commerce, Hypermarkets)

The countries covered in the whiskey market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific(APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

