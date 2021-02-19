Whey Protein Powder Market to reach US$ 17,522.4 million and Growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during forecast period 2021-2027

The whey protein powder market was valued at US$ 10,252.9 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 17,522.4 million by 2027.



Over the last decade, the rising health-conscious customers across the globe has created lucrative opportunities for the whey protein powder manufacturers. Consumers are looking for ways in adopting a healthy and an active lifestyle, which has boosted the demand for health-oriented food products. Thus, protein supplement bears the same kind of traction in Europe, North America, and APAC. Healthy lifestyle is becoming a normal way of life due to concerns majorly over food sensitivity and obesity, as well arise in diseases. Consumers spending on various protein and associated supplements has boosted the market growth over the past few years. Moreover, rising disposable income and improving financial stability are also creating lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers. People are anticipated to spend on these products due to rise in obesity concerns and healthcare awareness, as well as the ability to spend on various items such as protein bars and other supplements.

Key Players:

Agropur Ingredients Arla Foods Ingredients Carbery Group Clover Fonterra Ingredients Glanbia PLC Hilmar Cheese Company Lactalis Ingredients Leprino Foods Company Milk Specialties Saputo Dairy Australia Pty Ltd

Note –The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Whey Protein Powder Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The reports cover key developments in the Whey Protein Powder Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

The report analyses factors affecting the Whey Protein Powder Market from further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Whey Protein Powder Marketin these regions.

Moreover, the report entails the estimate and analysis for the Whey Protein Powder Market on a global as well as regional level. The study provides historical data as well as the trending features and future predictions of the market growth. Further, the report encompasses drivers and restraints for the Whey Protein Powder Market growth along with its impact on the overall market development. In addition, the report provides an analysis of the accessible avenues in the market on a global level.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Whey Protein Powder Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions. The Whey Protein Powder Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in The Whey Protein Powder Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

