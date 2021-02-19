What Is the Current Scenario of the Aortic Valve Market?

Valued at $7,568.3 billion in 2019, the global aortic valve market is predicted generate a revenue of $29,146.9 million in 2030. Furthermore, as per P&S Intelligence, a market research firm based in India, the market is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2030. The increasing government initiatives being launched in many countries for raising public awareness about valve replacement and the rising incidence of valvular diseases are the major growth drivers of the market.

As per the findings of John Muir Health, which is a non-profit integrated system for hospitals, doctors, and other medical practitioners, over five million people around the world are diagnosed with aortic stenosis and various other heart valve diseases every year. Furthermore, the organization found that in the U.S., aortic stenosis affects 1.5 million people every year. The incidence of this disease rises with growing age and therefore, the increasing geriatric population is another major growth driver of the market.

The key factors causing the boom of the European market are the existence of advanced healthcare facilities and infrastructure, increasing healthcare spending, surging geriatric population, the soaring incidence of lifestyle-associated and chronic diseases in the regional countries. Additionally, the rising public awareness programs launched by the governments of regional countries and the development of highly effective treatments such as TAVR (transcatheter aortic valve replacement) are further boosting the rate of advancement of the market.

