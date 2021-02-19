What are Key Factors Driving the Growth of Photoacoustic Imaging Market?

The global photoacoustic imaging market attained a valuation of $39.8 million in 2019 and is predicted to generate a revenue of $279.3 million by 2030. The market is also predicted to progress at a CAGR of 20.3% between 2020 and 2030.

Receive Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/photoacoustic-imaging-market-revenue/report-sample

Depending on product, the photoacoustic imaging market is divided into imaging systems and software and other accessories. Out of these, the imaging systems category recorded higher growth in the market in the past years. This was credited to the huge efforts made by the prominent industry players for launching advanced photoacoustic imaging systems for the diagnosis of various chronic diseases such as cancer.

Make an Enquiry before Purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=photoacoustic-imaging-market-revenue

The COVID-19 pandemic has massively augmented the burden on healthcare facilities, with the mortality and morbidity rates soaring rapidly across the world. This is causing severe disruptions in the social, economic, and other aspects of life. Moreover, because of the pandemic, several research programs have either been postponed or terminated, including those focused on technologically advanced products such as photoacoustic imaging systems for pre-clinical and clinical applications. Due to this factor, the market is predicted to demonstrate slow progress in 2020.

This study covers