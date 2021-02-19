What are Key Factors Causing Boom of Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market?
The global negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market is projected to generate a revenue of $4,541.5 million in 2030, increasing from $2,178.4 million in 2019, progressing at a 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030), as stated by a report by P&S Intelligence.
Request to Get the Sample Pages at:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/negative-pressure-wound-therapy-market/report-sample
The NPWT devices market is categorized into single-use, accessories, and conventional, when product segment is taken into consideration. Out of these, the single-use category is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years because of the launch of new products by major companies in the domain. In addition to this, technological advancements are also occurring in single-use NPWT devices, which is predicted to create high demand for these products in the near future.
Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=negative-pressure-wound-therapy-market
Geographically, the NPWT devices market was dominated by North America in the past, owing to the high spending in the healthcare industry, presence of major players, and rising research and development activities in the region. In addition, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, including diabetes, advancements in NPWT devices, growing aged populated, rising product adoption, and surging number of surgeries are also leading to the high demand for NPWT devices in North America.
This study covers
- Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants
- Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential
- Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings
- Competitive scenario of various market segments across key countries in several regions for uncovering market opportunities for the stakeholders