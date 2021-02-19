Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market 2021 Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook – EcoSensors, SGX Sensortech Limited, GfG Europe Ltd.

The Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The volatile organic compound gas sensor market was valued at USD 152.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including EcoSensors, SGX Sensortech Limited, GfG Europe Ltd., Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Aeroqual Limited, Alphasense, ABB Ltd., amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

– March 2020: ABB limited agreed to acquire Cylon Controls Ltd for enhancing the ABB Electrification business position in the commercial buildings segment. Cylon consists of approximately 100 employees and offers to build automation and HVAC control solutions.

Key Market Trends:

Oil & Gas Industry to Drive the Market Growth

– In February 2020, ADNOC announced two contracts for the construction of offshore facilities for the Dalma Gas Development Project to Petrofac Emirates LLC. The two EPC contracts have an estimated value of over AED 6.06 billion and are expected to be completed by 2022. Such instances are expected to boost the adoption of the technology over the forecast period.

– The increasing demand for fuels and natural gases have propelled the players in the region to either boost their production or to look for expansion of their production capabilities. Such instances are expected to fuel the adoption of the VOC gas sensors over the forecast period.

– According to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy of 2019, Global oil production rose by 2.2 million b/d. Almost all of the net increase was accounted for by the US, with their growth in production (2.2 million b/d) a record for any country in any year. Elsewhere, production growth in Canada (410,000 b/d) and Saudi Arabia (390,000 b/d) was outweighed by declines in Venezuela (-580,000 b/d) and Iran (-310,000 b/d).

North America to Hold Major Market Share

– The region’s governments have underlined the regulatory framework and required/mandated infrastructure for utility companies to function at optimal levels. Utilities primarily run the base of civilization, and society needs this basic need to function on more than just a financial level, making it a safe bet for volatile times in the market. Due to the continuous involvement of the government, the measures to safeguard the workplace need to be handled with the utmost importance. This provides a huge market opportunity for gas sensor manufacturers.

– For instance, as of January 2020, the DOE selected 16 projects to receive nearly USD 25 million in federal funding for cost-shared projects to advance natural gas infrastructure technology development. One of the major areas where cost is associated belongs to retrofits. The developments across building a low-cost retrofit technology, specifically to an air management system, integrated sensors, and a cloud-connected control system, are expected to reduce emissions.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026

