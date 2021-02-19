Value and Supply Side Analysis of Key Players of Sleeping Pods Cabins Market

The report “Global Sleeping Pods Cabins Market, Type (Pods, Cabins), By End-Users (Hotels, Airports), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

On December 5, 2019 GoSleep Pods usage were at Air Asia, which promised for wellbeing by giving their staff a chance to power nap.

On November 14, 2019, Go Sleep Pods made to Available in UK, for offices, universities, hospitals.

In March 2019, Napcabs successfully operated their new cabins at the Lufthansa crew area in Frankfurt am Main. Cabins were specially built up for the Lufthansa team.

Analyst View:

Market Growth Drivers

Growth in Air Travellers

Advent of Non-traditional Lodging Facilities

Increase in Smart & Modern Airports

Opportunities and Trends

Growth in Passenger-friendly Infrastructure at Airports

Rising Pods Purchase Posing Threat to Service Providers

Air Travel Market Growth Aiding Passenger Amenities

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region.

By type, the deployment of sleeping cabins and pods is increasing in the hotel industry, especially capsule hotels.

By end user, sleeping pods and cabins services at airports are growing rapidly as many airports are adopting the new age relaxation and boarding facilities.

By region, North America is likely to emerge as one of the fastest-growing sleeping cabins and sleeping pods market. As airports in North America are one of the best-managed airports with a high level of focus on providing quality amenities, the growth potential for sleeping cabins and pods is high.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global sleeping pods cabins market includes 9 Hours, GoSleep, izZzleep, Metronaps, Napbox, Napcabs, Podtime, Siesta Box, Sleepbox, and Snooze at My Space.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

