US In-vivo Contract Research Organization Market Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast 2021 to 2027

The ‘In-vivo Contract Research Organization Market’ research report delivers a comprehensive analysis on the newest market drivers. The report also offers extracts regarding statistics, market valuation and revenue estimates, which further strengthens its status in the competitive spectrum and growth trends embraced by leading manufacturers in the business.

In-vivo contract research organizations (CROs) are those institutions engaged in biopharmaceutical research on a contractual basis. With the growing popularity of biologics over small molecule drugs, the popularity of in-vivo CROs are gaining traction.

With increasing demand for clinical scale manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, integrated contract research, development, and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) are gaining wider revenue footprint across all regions.

This report focuses on the global In-vivo Contract Research Organization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In-vivo Contract Research Organization development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

American Preclinical Services

BTS Research

Charles River Laboratories International

Chiltern International

Covance

ICON

INC Research

inVentiv Health

PAREXEL International Corporation

Pharmaceutical Product Development

PRA Health Sciences

Quintiles

WuXi AppTec

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Rodent Based

Non Rodent Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Autoimmune

Pain Management

Oncology

CNS Conditions

Diabetes

Obesity

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of In-vivo Contract Research Organization are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global In-vivo Contract Research Organization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the In-vivo Contract Research Organization development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global In-vivo Contract Research Organization Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global In-vivo Contract Research Organization Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. In-vivo Contract Research Organization Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.8.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

2.8.3. Threat of New Entrants

2.8.4. Threat of Substitute Product and Services

2.8.5. Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

2.9.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Segmentation

2.9.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region

Chapter – Global In-vivo Contract Research Organization Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis

3.1. Global In-vivo Contract Research Organization Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2025

3.2. Global In-vivo Contract Research Organization Market Revenue Market Share (%), 2014- 2025

3.3. Global In-vivo Contract Research Organization Market Sales (Number of Units), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2025

3.4. Global In-vivo Contract Research Organization Market Sales Market Share (%), 2014- 2025

Chapter – Global In-vivo Contract Research Organization Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global In-vivo Contract Research Organization Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application Chapter – Global In-vivo Contract Research Organization Market Analysis: By Manufacturer

6.1. Global In-vivo Contract Research Organization Market Revenue (USD Million), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2025

6.2. Global In-vivo Contract Research Organization Market Share (%), by Manufacturer, 2018

6.3. Global In-vivo Contract Research Organization Market Sales (Number of Units), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2025

6.4. Global In-vivo Contract Research Organization Market Share (%), by Manufacturer, 2018

6.5. Global In-vivo Contract Research Organization Market Price (USD/Unit), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2025

6.6. Global In-vivo Contract Research Organization Market Revenue Growth Rate (%), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2025

6.7. Merger & Acquisition

6.8. Collaborations and Partnership

6.9. New Product Launch

Chapter –In-vivo Contract Research Organization Market: Regional Analysis

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America In-vivo Contract Research Organization Market Revenue (USD Million) and Growth Rate (%), 2014 – 2025.

7.1.2. North America In-vivo Contract Research Organization Market Revenue (USD Million) By Country, 2014 – 2025.

7.1.3. North America In-vivo Contract Research Organization Revenue Market Share (%) By Country, 2014 – 2025.

7.1.4. North America In-vivo Contract Research Organization Market Revenue (USD Million) and Growth Rate, By Market Segmentation, 2014 – 2025.

7.1.5. North America In-vivo Contract Research Organization Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate, By Market Segmentation, 2014 – 2025.

7.1.6. North America In-vivo Contract Research Organization Market Sales (Number of Units) and Growth Rate (%), 2014 – 2025.

7.1.7. North America In-vivo Contract Research Organization Market Sales (Number of Units) By Country, 2014 – 2025.

7.1.8. North America In-vivo Contract Research Organization Sales Market Share (%) By Country, 2014 – 2025.

7.1.9. North America In-vivo Contract Research Organization Market Sales (Number of Units) and Growth Rate, By Market Segmentation, 2014 – 2025.

7.1.10. North America In-vivo Contract Research Organization Market Sales (Number of Units), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate, By Market Segmentation, 2014 – 2025.

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia Pacific

7.4. Latin America

7.5. Middle East & Africa

Chapter – Company Profiles

Continued……

