US Healthcare Payer BPO Market Size, Share | Trends, Growth and Industry Report 2027
In its latest report on Healthcare Payer BPO Market provides a concise analysis on the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations, that in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players.
**The sample pages of this report is immediately accessible on-demand.**
To handle high volume claim records, patient records, and to ensure quick turnaround time, the payer companies need to invest resources in technology, infrastructure, and in acquiring skilled talent pool, leading to very high operational costs
Key drivers attributing to the growth of the market include increasing global geriatric population, regulatory changes, rising healthcare costs, and the need to improve payer’s operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.
This report focuses on the global Healthcare Payer BPO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Payer BPO development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cognizant
Xerox
Accenture
Hinduja Global Solutions
Exlservice
HPE
HCL Technologies
Genpact
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Claims Processing Services
Member Services
HR Services
Finance And Accounts
Market segment by Application, split into
Large hospitals
Middle hospitals
Pharmacy
Insurance companies
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare Payer BPO are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Healthcare Payer BPO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Healthcare Payer BPO development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content
- Chapter – Report Methodology
1.1. Research Process
1.2. Primary Research
1.3. Secondary Research
1.4. Market Size Estimates
1.5. Data Triangulation
1.6. Forecast Model
1.7. USP’s of Report
1.8. Report Description
- Chapter – Global Healthcare Payer BPO Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis
2.1. Market Introduction
2.2. Executive Summary
2.3. Global Healthcare Payer BPO Market Classification
2.4. Market Drivers
2.5. Market Restraints
2.6. Market Opportunity
2.7. Healthcare Payer BPO Market: Trends
2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.8.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers
2.8.3. Threat of New Entrants
2.8.4. Threat of Substitute Product and Services
2.8.5. Competitive Rivalry within the Industry
2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis
2.9.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Segmentation
2.9.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region
- Chapter – Global Healthcare Payer BPO Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis
3.1. Global Healthcare Payer BPO Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2025
3.2. Global Healthcare Payer BPO Market Revenue Market Share (%), 2014- 2025
3.3. Global Healthcare Payer BPO Market Sales (Number of Units), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2025
3.4. Global Healthcare Payer BPO Market Sales Market Share (%), 2014- 2025
- Chapter – Global Healthcare Payer BPO Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type
- Chapter – Global Healthcare Payer BPO Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application
- Chapter – Global Healthcare Payer BPO Market Analysis: By Manufacturer
6.1. Global Healthcare Payer BPO Market Revenue (USD Million), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2025
6.2. Global Healthcare Payer BPO Market Share (%), by Manufacturer, 2018
6.3. Global Healthcare Payer BPO Market Sales (Number of Units), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2025
6.4. Global Healthcare Payer BPO Market Share (%), by Manufacturer, 2018
6.5. Global Healthcare Payer BPO Market Price (USD/Unit), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2025
6.6. Global Healthcare Payer BPO Market Revenue Growth Rate (%), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2025
6.7. Merger & Acquisition
6.8. Collaborations and Partnership
6.9. New Product Launch
- Chapter –Healthcare Payer BPO Market: Regional Analysis
7.1. North America
7.1.1. North America Healthcare Payer BPO Market Revenue (USD Million) and Growth Rate (%), 2014 – 2025.
7.1.2. North America Healthcare Payer BPO Market Revenue (USD Million) By Country, 2014 – 2025.
7.1.3. North America Healthcare Payer BPO Revenue Market Share (%) By Country, 2014 – 2025.
7.1.4. North America Healthcare Payer BPO Market Revenue (USD Million) and Growth Rate, By Market Segmentation, 2014 – 2025.
7.1.5. North America Healthcare Payer BPO Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate, By Market Segmentation, 2014 – 2025.
7.1.6. North America Healthcare Payer BPO Market Sales (Number of Units) and Growth Rate (%), 2014 – 2025.
7.1.7. North America Healthcare Payer BPO Market Sales (Number of Units) By Country, 2014 – 2025.
7.1.8. North America Healthcare Payer BPO Sales Market Share (%) By Country, 2014 – 2025.
7.1.9. North America Healthcare Payer BPO Market Sales (Number of Units) and Growth Rate, By Market Segmentation, 2014 – 2025.
7.1.10. North America Healthcare Payer BPO Market Sales (Number of Units), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate, By Market Segmentation, 2014 – 2025.
7.2. Europe
7.3. Asia Pacific
7.4. Latin America
7.5. Middle East & Africa
- Chapter – Company Profiles
Continued……
