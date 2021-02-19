US CRM Analytics Market Trends 2021 | Size, Share, Business Stats, Growth perspective and Forecast 2027

Brandessence Market Research recently added the CRM Analytics Market research report which offers a thorough study of the market scenario regarding the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast from 2020-2026. The report deals with the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted exports, imports, demand and trends in the industry and is expected to have some economic impact on the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic across the industry and provides insights into a post-COVID-19 market scenario.

Latest research report on CRM Analytics Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrates its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

The CRM analytics solutions help the company to analyses the marketing, sales and service performance. Thus, it is a smart analysis of the customer information across the organization to enhance the ROI by reducing the operation cost. IT provides 360-degree view of real-time insights to the entire organizations in order help them to know about its customer and have fact-based actions.

This analytics solution enables the organizations to identify opportunities to cross-sell, up-sell, and improve customer satisfaction. Thus, the CRM analytics solution offers easy access to the information over the analytical dashboard which sorts thousands of data points to have right information’s about its customers.

In 2018, the global CRM Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global CRM Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the CRM Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAS Institute, Inc.

Accenture PLC

Infor

Teradata

Angoss Software Corporation

Salesforce

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Sales Analytics

Customer Analytics

Contact Center Analytics

Marketing Analytics

Web & Social Media Analytics

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Businesses

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of CRM Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global CRM Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the CRM Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

