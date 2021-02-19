Business
Track Rail Slider Market Overview, Scope and Advancement Outlook Till 2030
- A track rail slider is used for mounting cameras at a desired position so that the camera does not move during a shot. It is an equipment used for maneuvering the camera, which helps in creating smooth tracking shots, bringing liveliness and impact to the video. Track rail sliders come in different lengths and features to suit the needs of different users.
- The growing entertainment industry coupled with the growing camera market and influence of social media platforms are the key reasons for the growth of the track rail slider market.
Key Drivers and Opportunities of the Global Track Rail Slider Market
- The importance of videography is increasing in today’s world and so is the demand for track rail sliders as it finds application in recording documentaries, short films, live events, weddings, legal depositions, birthday parties, commercials, sports events, and training videos. These events and the trend of making videos is expected to drive the global track rail slider market during the forecast period.
- A few years back, making a video was a big deal, but thanks to technological upgrade of smartphones, shooting a video on a smartphone is just like another task. Another point is the growing influence of social media platforms which have opened doors for many people to pursue their passion and make a living. Maintaining videography or photography as a hobby is easier today than before. Better visibility on digital platforms demand better quality content or videos, thus fueling the demand for track rail sliders.
- Many companies around the world have understood the importance of video marketing and are adopting this strategy to expand their business. Companies using video content are experiencing 41% increase in web traffic as compared to other forms of marketing. This opens doors for future opportunity and growth in the track rail slider market.
- The above mentioned points combined with the growing tourism industry, easy availability of products, rise in disposable income, and growing social media influence is anticipated to drive the global track rail slider market exponentially during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific to Hold Major Share of the Global Track Rail Slider Market
- In terms of geography, the global track rail slider market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.
- Asia Pacific is home to some of the most populated countries in the world. India, China, and Japan have a thriving movie industry in the region, which creates considerable demand for track rail sliders. The growing entertainment industry in the region is projected to drive the market during the forecast period. North America and Europe follow Asia Pacific in terms of demand for the product.
Key Players Operating in the Global Market
Major players operating in the global track rail slider market include:
- Gudsen Technology Co., Ltd.
- GVM
- iFootage
- Kamerar
- Konova
- Neewer
- Rat Rig
- Rhino Camera Gear
- Vitec Imaging Solutions Spa – Manfrotto