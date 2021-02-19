Toothbrush Market Innovative Trends, Driving Factors and Growth Analysis 2020-2026 | Colgate-Palmolive Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Procter & Gamble

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Global Toothbrush Market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains the data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing awareness about oral hygiene is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the toothbrush market are Colgate-Palmolive Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Procter & Gamble, Panasonic Corporation, Water Pik, Inc., FOREO, JSB Healthcare., MornWell, SONIC Chic., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., BrushBaby Ltd., Conair Corporation, Smilex., Bayer AG.

Increasing awareness among consumer about the oral hygiene is driving the growth of this market

Rising disposable income is driving the market growth

High price of the electric toothbrush is restraining the growth of this market

The risk of enamel and gum damage due to manual toothbrush is another factor restraining the market growth

By Product (Manual Toothbrush, Electric Toothbrush),

End- Users (Adults, Kids)

The TOOTHBRUSH report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Quip announced the launch of their new electric toothbrush that is specially designed for kids. This new toothbrush has a feature in which there is a timer that pulsates every 30 seconds and automatically turns off automatically in 2 minutes. This new toothbrush has non- slip grip plastic handle and has small brush head as per kids. The main aim of the launch is to enhance oral care among population.

In May 2018, Waterpik announced the launch of their first flossing toothbrush Waterpik Sonic- Fusion which is specially designed to provide one step oral care regimen. This new toothbrush is a combination of Waterpik Water Flosser and Sonic Toothbrush technologies which allow the consumer to brush and floss both at the same time.

Some Points from Table of Content

COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Toothbrush Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020

Chapter 1 Toothbrush Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Toothbrush

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Toothbrush industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Toothbrush Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Toothbrush Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Toothbrush Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Toothbrush Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Toothbrush Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Toothbrush Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Toothbrush Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Toothbrush Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Toothbrush Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

