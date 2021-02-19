Technological Insights of Security Testing Market till 2029

The report “Global Security Testing Market, By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud, and Hybrid), By Type (Network Security Testing, (VPN Testing, Firewall Testing, and Other Service Types), and Application Security Testing (Application Type (Mobile Application Security Testing, Web Application Security Testing, Cloud Application Security Testing, and Enterprise Application Security Testing), and Testing Type (SAST, DAST, IAST, and RASP)), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

In November 2019, Cisco Simplifies and Integrates Security to Beat Cybersecurity’s Worst Enemy – Complexity

In September 2018 – Offensive Security received a growth investment from Spectrum Equity, with participation from TenEleven Ventures. The company is expected to use the investment to expand and improve its industry-defining security training and certifications, virtual lab offerings, and support the Kali Linux open-source project and community.

In February 2016, IBM Security and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. announced a strategic threat prevention alliance to defend against cybercrimes. The new alliance includes four main areas of collaboration: shared threat intelligence, integrated event management, advanced mobile protection, and managed security services.

Analyst View:

Market Growth Drivers

Protection of valuable assets such as web & mobile applications and customer data

Government mandates and regulatory compliances

Increased adoption of cloud-based security solutions

Opportunities and Trends

Increasing connected devices due to IoT and BYOD trends

Rapidly digitizing emerging economies

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented on the basis of deployment, type, and region.

By deployment, companies are also required to run their security tools. As a result, the hybrid solutions have emerged as the most feasible solution for organizations.

By type, application security testing has enlarged the use of web and mobile applications and the safety of these applications is the major purpose of the organizations. The increase in the application security testing is linked with growth insecurity breaches targeting industry applications.

By region, North America is dominating the global market owing to technological advancements and wide adoption of application security testing services with the enterprises existing applications.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global Security Testing market includes Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Qualys, Inc., WhiteHat Security, Applause App Quality, Inc., Veracode, Checkmarx, UL LLC, and Intertek Group plc.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

