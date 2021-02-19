Systemic Aspergillosis Market Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Forecast To 2027 | Novartis Ag, Sanofi-Aventis Pfizer, Merck And Co. Inc

The global systemic aspergillosis and systemic candidiasis market is expected to reach US$ 8,247.5 million by 2027 from US$ 6,056.3 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Rise in prevalence of fungal diseases and increase in incidence of hospital-acquired fungal infection are driving the market. However, increasing resistance to antifungal drugs and side effects of antifungal drugs is likely to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Candida Auris is a fungus that causes a serious global health threat. It causes severe illness in hospitalized patients in several countries, including the US.

Key Vendors are involved in Industry:

Novartis Ag

Sanofi-Aventis

Pfizer, Inc

Merck And Co. Inc

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Bayer Ag

Astellas Pharma Inc

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Abbott

Cipla

The following part of the report explains the detailed segmentation of the Systemic Aspergillosis Market. Valuable data and information related to the key segments have been established via this market research report. The revenue share coupled with insightful forecasts for the major segments and the other significant sub-segments have been detailed via this report. The key industry players that have contributed to the Systemic Aspergillosis Market have also been detailed in this report.

Due to increase in competition in this market, a number of companies are entering into strategic partnerships with software companies to increase the overall product benefit and sustain their Systemic Aspergillosis Market position. The Systemic Aspergillosis Market report focuses on the requirements of the clients from several global Market regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India.

TOC of Systemic Aspergillosis Market report:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope 2020

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Systemic Aspergillosis Market Variables, Trends & Scope (2020-2026)

Chapter 4. Systemic Aspergillosis Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 5. Systemic Aspergillosis Market: Product Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Systemic Aspergillosis Market: Application Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Systemic Aspergillosis Market: Regional Estimates, by Product, & Application

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9. Approx. (2020-2026)

